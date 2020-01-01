Mamelodi Sundowns kit manager Zungu on why he’s hungry for MTN8 glory

The Masandawana kit manager shares his experiences after bagging almost every medal

kit manager Freddy Zungu says he would like to see coach Pitso Mosimane lift the MTN8 trophy as it is missing from his collection.

Having won so many trophies with the Brazilians, Zungu explained the ins and outs of managing the kit for a large pool of players at Chloorkop.

Zungu joined the Tshwane giants in 1990 and is the most decorated member of the team, and said the Caf gold medal is his major highlight.

“We are still chasing the MTN8 title and I’ll be happy for coach Pitso to add that on to his collection too,” Zungu told City Press print edition.

“It’s the only missing medal for the club so far.”

Masandawana were recently crowned as treble champions for winning the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cups, as well as the league trophy for the 10th time in the history of the Premier Soccer League League ( ).

The three medals this previous season ensured the 56-year-old’s collection continued to grow as the PSL currently offers 35 medals to a club and these include the coaches, players and backroom staff.

“It’s hard work preparing kits for a big group of people. One must be patient and in good physical shape to do this job thoroughly," he added.

Although he paid tribute to his assistants such as George Ndiniso and Thato Mashego, as well as Sekapa Buthane, Zungu says the club’s technical sponsor, Puma, invites him to meetings whenever a new kit is designed.

Sundowns recently unveiled a new shirt for the 2020/21 campaign which they wore during the Ke Yona final last weekend against Bloemfontein at Orlando Stadium.

As he has been part of the club’s backroom staff, he has travelled to big cities on the African continent in their inter-club participation but says remains his favourite destination.

He also recalled an incident in Soweto, when he was shot seven times whilst dropping players in Meadowlands in 1997.

“I’ve been there [ ] 10 times and some of the shop owners recognize me now. My wish is to go to the UK [United Kingdom] and the US [United States of America]," he continued.

"I was shot seven times, but I'm still here by the grace of God."

With the former African champions qualified for the continental showpiece once again, Zungu will be hoping to travel to the Fifa Club World Cup as they did four years ago.