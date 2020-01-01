Mamelodi Sundowns, Kekana open new contract discussions

The Downs captain’s current contract is set to expire in June this year

and Hlompho Kekana have begun negotiations over the skipper’s new contract.

Kekana’s current deal is set to expire in June this year, according to his agent Thulani Thuswa.

“Yes, it is true that his contract will be ending in June but we are still in negotiations with Sundowns about a possibility of a new deal. At this stage, I can’t say much until we reach an agreement,” Thuswa said as per IOL.

Quoting a source, IOL also reports that Kekana is demanding a salary hike that will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

“As captain, Hlompho wants to be on the list of the five highest paid players at the club. Currently he is not on that list. That’s why he hasn’t renewed his contract. Negotiations are still ongoing and Hlompho is hopeful they will come to an agreement very soon,” IOL quoted the source as saying.

A long-serving player at Sundowns, the 35-year-old has been with the club since 2011.

Another high-profile member of Sundowns whose contract is also nearing an end is coach Pitso Mosimane whose current deal also expires in June.