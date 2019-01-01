Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Thela Ngobeni reportedly on Golden Arrows' radar

Speculation is rife that the Masandawana keeper could be on his way out at Chloorkop

According to reports, Lamontville Golden Arrows have expressed their interest in bringing Mamelodi Sundowns fringe goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni to the club.

Ngobeni has struggled for game time this season ever since returning from another loan spell at Free State Stars.

With Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse on their books, Ngobeni is yet to feature for the Tshwane giants, leading to great speculation surrounding his future.

One club that is reportedly believed to be in the mix is Abafana Bes’thende, but they are likely to face stiff competition with Daily Sun insiders also reporting that Kaizer Chiefs are also in the running for Ngobeni’s signature.

Meanwhile, speculation has been fuelled further after Arrows assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi confirmed that the club are interested in bolstering their goalkeeping department following the injury to Maximilian Mbaeva.

“The process is still ongoing and what makes it so difficult is that the candidate that we are looking at recruiting into the club – the other clubs are doing the same,’’ Ncikazi was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

Arrows though have Nkosingiphile Gumede and Sherwin Naicker to call upon should they fail to lure the Sundowns shot-stopper during the current transfer window.

“So there is competition there. But we’ll be content staying with the group that we have, considering the fact that it looks like the recovery of Max Mbaeva is progressing well,” he added.

“At this current stage, I wouldn’t be sure whether he recovers soon, whether we need a replacement, and also based on the negotiation with the recruit that we want to bring in to the club,” he said.

“But we were talking to a certain goalkeeper and truly so I know, but I don’t know the progress of negotiations,’’ he concluded.

With only days remaining in the transfer window, time is running out for Ngobeni and it remains to be seen whether or not he will leave the club.