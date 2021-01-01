Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Onyango wants more

The veteran 36-year-old keeper is one of a number of Downs players who will be targetting a second Champions League star with the Pretoria club

PSL clubs and those in the Caf Champions League have been warned - Mamelodi Sundowns' Ugandan international goalkeeper Denis Onyango wants to add to his 10 clean sheets.

Onyango has played 14 league matches for Masandawana this term and has conceded only four goals while keeping 10 clean sheets.

Overall, Sundowns have conceded only seven goals in the league in 15 matches - Kennedy Mweene conceded three in a 4-3 win over AmaZulu.

The Brazilians are topping the local league standings, they're into the Nedbank Cup last 16, and they begin their Caf Champions League Group B campaign with a home match against Sudan side Al-Hilal on Saturday.

Onyango believes keeping watertight defence will be key to his side's hopes of success, and he has also credited his team-mates for the work done so far.

“We have a lot of clean sheets in the first half and that is the hard work from the guys." he told the club website.



"It is not only about saving the ball that comes to the goals but it’s the defence that has been good from the team.

"We have our target as you know if you keep many clean sheets you stand a chance to win the league. We look forward to the second round of the league, the Champions League and the Nedbank Cup."

Onyango is very much the established number one with Downs, although there is loads of quality backup if needed, including Mweene, Ricardo Goss, Jody February and Reyaad Pieterse.



“My personal target is to get as many clean sheets as I can, help the team with the fourth league title in a row and become the first team to do that as there is no team that has done that," Onyango revealed.

"It is possible to do that but I can’t do it alone, we must do it as a team, sometimes I might not play, but there are other goalkeepers that can also help.

"I must also make sure that I support them when they play as it is a team effort. The support I get from the keepers is incredible and it pushes me to do better.

"The season is long, we have Champions League and it won’t be easy but it is the path we chose for ourselves and if we fight we will do well and defend our [domestic] titles.”