Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Onyango is better than me - Kaizer Chiefs star Khune

The former Bafana Bafana captain decided to take part in a hot topic on social media on Friday

captain Itumeleng Khune has settled the debate as to who is the better goalkeeper between him and ' Denis Onyango.

This has been a hot topic on Twitter as fans engaged in a debate on who is Africa's finest goalkeeper.

Khune and Onyango are two of the most decorated shot-stoppers in the country in the last 13 years having won many personal and team honours.

As a result, there has been a hot topic among local supporters in recent years as to who is the better keeper between Khune and Onyango.

The latest debate on Twitter started after a fan posted a photo of the two shot-stoppers - asking: "Who's actually the best keeper between Denis Onyango and Itumeleng Khune?"

Whose actually the good/best keeper between Denis Onyango and Itumeleng Khune? pic.twitter.com/iIYuk92YdU — Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) April 24, 2020

Bafana Bafana international Khune then trended on Twitter as fans backed him, while others insisted that captain Onyango was better due to his accomplishments on the African continent.

Khune decided to join the debate in an attempt to settle it by saying: "Let’s settle this, Masinde Onyango is the best Keeper in ."