Mamelodi Sundowns' Kapinga could have scored one or two - Mokwena on midfielder's decision-making

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena has heaped praise on Lesedi Kapinga but still feels the midfielder can do more.

Downs beat Chippa United 3-2 on Tuesday

Kapinga was handed his first start of the season

He capped a good performance with two assists

WHAT HAPPENED? Kapinga made his first start of the season when he was included in the lineup for Tuesday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld.

It was the 27-year-old’s sixth appearance of the season and he provided assists for both Peter Shalulile’s goals. But Mokwena feels Kapinga could have been on the scoresheet himself if he had been more decisive.

WHAT WHAT SAID: “I think he showed that he is here, with very good contributions to what was a very good team performance, and [I am] very proud of him, he knows how much I like him as a footballer and as a human being,” Mokwena said after the match, as reported by iDiski Times.

“He’s a good person too, quiet… but worked very very hard and this is what we expect from everybody that gets to represent the club and [he] took his opportunity very well. I thought he could have scored one or two with better decision-making. But very proud of him as I am proud of Sipho Mbule, Bongani Zungu, and Mosa Lebusa."

AND WHAT MORE? It was not only Kapinga who was handed a rare start by Mokwena, but Bongani Zungu and Bradley Ralani as well.

“They only here because they want to be here and they’re available for selection, all of them, there were a lot of very good individual performances and that’s why the team performance was very good,” Mokwena said.

“I’m not one to praise individuals because a lot of players were very very good and yeah – very good performance from the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following his performance on Tuesday, Kapinga might have raised his hand up to be considered for tougher assignments this season. His creativity could be what Mokwena needs to ensure a supply of assists for Shalulile and Cassius to score more goals.

Kapinga’s delivery could see the likes of Neo Maena, Sphelele Mkhulise and Marcelo Allende fighting more to maintain their places in the starting line-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAPINGA? As Sundowns prepare to host Al Hilal in Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group B match, Kapinga will be hoping to start again in what would be his first appearance in that competition this season.