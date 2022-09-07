Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates in Africa’s top 10 most valuable squads

Masandawana are second on the list, with the Sea Robbers coming in at seventh place and the Glamour Boys claiming tenth spot

PSL big hitters Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates possess some of Africa’s most valuable squads, but have arguably been underachieving.

Top of the rankings, compiled by the Transfermarkt website, are Egyptian giants Al Ahly who have a combined squad value of 32.5 million Euros (around R559.6 million).

The value placed on Sundowns’ squad is 26.38 million Euros, which is just over R450 million. That’s not the amount Sundowns paid for their players, but their current book value, calculated on a number of different variables including contract length, age and performance data.

From third to sixth place are Pyramids FC, Esperance Tunis, Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek, who all have squad values in the 17 to 18 million Euro bracket, followed by Orlando Pirates, with a valuation of 15.9 million Euro (R273 million)

After Pirates are Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and then Kaizer Chiefs in 10th, with Amakhosi valued at 12.7 million Euros - R218 million.

The value of the world’s most expensive squad, Manchester City, is just under R18 billion.

Sundowns’ R450-million squad is calculated from 42 players on the Pretoria club’s books (including those out on loan), giving a per player average of R10.71 million.

Amakhosi’s valuation of R218 million is calculated on a squad size of 31, at an average of just over R7 million per player.

For the Buccaneers, the per player average in their 30-man squad is R7,2, slightly more than their Soweto rivals.

It has been the teams ranked one, four and five – Ahly, Esperance and Wydad who have dominated the Caf Champions League over the past six years.





Of the 12 teams that have competed the last six finals, the only other clubs apart from Ahly, Esperance and Wydad to make played in one of those finals, were Kaizer Chiefs and Zamalek.

Chiefs of course were the last South African club to play in the final, when they lost 3-0 to Al Ahly in 2021.

Sundowns won the competition in 2016 but have not gone beyond the quarter-finals since then, while Orlando Pirates were beaten finalists in 2013 and champions back in 1995.

Bucs also reached the Caf Confederation Cup final last season and in 2015, although that competition is comprised mainly of clubs which rarely make the top 20 squad valuation list.

Based on the squad valuations, it could be argued that South African clubs have underachieved on the continent over the past half a decade.

AmaZulu are the only other PSL club in the top 20, coming in at number 20.

Cape Town City are 22nd, SuperSport United 23rd, Sekhukhune United 27th, and Royal AM are 29th.

That means eight – half of the PSL’s clubs, are in the top 30: more than 25% of Africa’s most valuable squads come from South Africa.