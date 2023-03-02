Mamelodi Sundowns just like Manchester City, Mokwena lauds Masandawana’s quality

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has compared his team to Manchester City following their Nedbank Cup win over Marumo Gallants.

Mokwena likened his side to Man City

Sundowns coach impressed by team’s quality

The Brazilians are into the Nedbank Cup last eight

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns downed Gallants 3-1 in the Round of 16 tie on Thursday in what was a repeat of last season’s final with Peter Shalulile scoring a hat-trick to send them to the quarter-finals.

The Brazilians showed their quality to resist any attempts from Gallants to come back into the game after Shalulile’s double had given them a 2-0 lead after 26 minutes before Boitumelo Pheko pulled one back.

Shalulile then sealed the win with a late goal to the delight of Mokwena who feels his team showed the quality of champions just like the Premier League giants.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "A lot of teams know how Man City create the chances, a lot of teams know how Sundowns create the chances but the players are so good you know,” Mokwena said after the match, as per Soccer Laduma.

“The game belongs to the players and a lot of credit needs to go to this honest group. Honestly, we are very lucky to be coaching this honest group of players.

“Dennis [Onyango] brings the experience, [Mothobi] Mvala was also good today, Mosa [Lebusa] was very stable, Mshishi [Themba Zwane] gives the experience and the leadership, Bongani Zungu was strong and gave a lot of quality and he’s got a lot of experience.

“Peter [Shalulile] was good but they were good today, it is always team effort, I always say that. I don’t single out individuals. Mothobi was also good with the aerial balls, with the second balls, it’s not easy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns showed why they are the team to beat again this season as they won comfortably without being great in all key areas.

The Brazilians looked shaky at the back whenever Gallants attacked but were effective with their chances and would have won by a bigger margin had Cassius Mailula took his opportunities.

Victory ensures they remain in the hunt for the PSL, Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup crowns.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC in the PSL on Sunday before the Champions League return leg against Al Ahly next weekend.