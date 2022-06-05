Decision on Mamelodi Sundowns's Jali may prove pivotal in Broos' Bafana Bafana tenure

The Masandawana enforcer was named as the Premiership Midfielder of the Season and was also in contention for the Footballer of the Season

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could yet live to regret not calling up Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali for next week's Afcon qualifier against Morocco.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder also claimed the the MTN8 Last Man Standing and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament awards and had been among the three award nominees for the Player's Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season.

In short, it was one of Jali's best ever seasons, and even at the age of 32, he showed he's still got a tremendous engine.

And clearly many people - fellow players, coaches, journalists and the rest of the PSL judging panel, felt that Jali had been one of the best players in the PSL last season.

Broos though has previously made clear his disinterest in what Jali could bring to the Bafana side, and had left him out of the Afcon qualifiers squad, even before the PSL awards took place.

Instead he has gone with the relative inexperience of Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune) and Phathutshedzo Nange (Chiefs).

Nange has been around for a while, he spent a good deal of his career with Black Leopards and has no senior international experience.

Mosele has loads of potential but at 22-years-old is still making his way, while Maart has little top-flight experience (just two full seasons for the 26-year-old) never-mind senior international caps.

Sithole looks a bright prospect though he’s just come off a season in which his side were relegated, is yet to play for Bafana and is only 23.





With so much international experience - for Bafana Bafana and on the continent with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League - Jali knows what it's all about to play at tough away venues in Africa.

It's not just what he brings in terms of his football skills, but it's his steely resolve, leadership and battle-hardened temperament, the experience of playing crucial matches on the big stage, which Jali would also have offered.

The central midfield battle is often where matches are won and lost and it just feels like Jali's tenacity and drive in that position could have been useful in what are going to be some very tough qualifiers.



It's just such a big call not to take the Sundowns workhorse. For all Broos' talk of building for the future and giving opportunities to younger players, experience can count for a lot in a tough qualification group.

Fail to qualify for Afcon 2023 and Broos' future may become under severe scrutiny, on the back of failure in the World Cup qualifiers that is.

SA are in Group K with Liberia – who are set to host their games in Morocco, as well as the Atlas Lions. Zimbabwe, who were the other group members, were disqualified from the qualifiers by Fifa.