Mamelodi Sundowns issue update on Zwane after injury in MTN8 outing against Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home after getting injured against Kaizer Chiefs.

Zwane was subbed vs Chiefs after collision

He was rushed to the hospital

Latest on his injury

TELL ME MORE: The Bafana international sustained a deep cut to his upper right eye after a collision with Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart in 1-1 MTN8 draw at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

He was attended to by the doctors on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital for further medical attention and examination.

Scans were done to further determine the extent of the injury and those have revealed that things are not that bad as confirmed by Masandawana.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The good news is that he is well and resting at home under the supervision of the club’s medical department," the Brazilians have confirmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old Masandawana captain has made eight appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

His goal against Moroka Swallows helped the Rhulani Mokwena-led team advance to the semi-final of the MTN8.

Zwane is expected to be out for at least two weeks meaning he will not be part of the Bafana Bafana squad that will play Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively in friendly matches during the forthcoming international break.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane hopes to recover soon to continue playing a crucial role for the Premier Soccer League champions.