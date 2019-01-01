Mamelodi Sundowns is not a charity for Brockie and Lebese – Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor has explained why the Tshwane giants parted ways with the two players

coach Pitso Mosimane has explained why the likes of George Lebese and Jeremy Brockie failed at Chloorkop.

The Brazilians mentor has stated he does not victimize players at Sundowns, saying that the former winger has not delivered in his team after getting an opportunity to impress.

Mosimane was speaking after the former New Zealand international was loaned out to whilst Lebese was released from his contract.

"We gave Lebese and Brockie a chance to play and when things don’t work out the players tend to say other things. I don’t victimize players because I don’t like them as a person,’ Mosimane said as quoted by the DailySun.

"I am a football person and my common objective is to win games. I don’t have an agenda with a player. We are not in a popularity contest, we are in a football environment. If the player is good and is playing well, he will be given a chance to play," responded the manager.

“He spent more than a year with us and was given a chance and didn’t deliver. Same with Brockie he didn’t deliver.

“Players know that there is a lot of competition at Downs, it’s not a charity organisation where we feel sorry and say that ‘he didn’t play last week and let’s give him a chance to play this week’.

"Whoever influences the club to win the game, has more chances of being on the pitch,” he concluded.

Although the Brazilians were also set to part ways with players such as Aubrey Ngoma and Lucky Mohomi, the reigning champions have retained their services.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have signed Mauricio Affonso, Nyiko Mobbie and Sammy Seabi in the recent transfer window.