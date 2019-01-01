Aubrey Modiba: I know Mamelodi Sundowns want me but I'm happy at SuperSport United

The Matsantsantsa star has confirmed interest from their Tshwane neighbours, but he is staying at his club

SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba is happy at Amatsantsantsa A Pitori but admits he is humbled to hear the coach wants to sign him.

The 24-year-old player revealed the interest from Masandawana has encouraged him to improve his performances, but he told club CEO Stan Matthews he is not prepared to leave the club.

“It shows that I am doing something good if not great,” Modiba told the media during the MTN8 Cup launch.

Media reports surfaced towards the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season that reigning league champions were interested in Modiba and the versatile campaigner has confirmed he is aware the Brazilians are after his signature.

In addition, Mosimane was also quoted explaining he is keen to have Modiba and midfielder Teboho Mokoena on his roster, but his former employers were not willing to entertain their offer.

Despite their failure to sign the Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search product, ‘Jingles’ passed encouraging remarks on the Bafana Bafana international.

“For a coach who has won big things like the to say such things about me is good, I appreciate it. His words will help me focus more on the good that I am doing,” he added.

“I can’t comment on that [on SuperSport not willing to sell him]… it’s a good thing to me for a team like Sundowns to be interested in me. But I am happy at SuperSport,” he insisted.

“We had a chat with Stan, and he told me about the interest from other teams as well. I just told him that I am happy at SuperSport for now.”

With ‘Postman’ having suffered an injury during their first PSL match against Sundowns last weekend, reports suggest he could miss action for three weeks.

Meanwhile, coach Kaitano Tembo’s men are set to face on Wednesday before travelling to on August 24, yet the former Mpumalanga Black Aces winger believes proper planning will help them.

“We can’t complain about the fixtures because it is what it is. We just have to plan accordingly. We play three big teams but they are different because they play differently. They both won their first games and their confidence will be high,” he concluded.