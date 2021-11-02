Mamelodi Sundowns hungry for more trophies – Lakay ahead of Maritzburg United clash

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lyle Lakay has maintained their focus is to make sure they win every trophy on offer this season.

The Brazilians ended their 14-year-wait to win the MTN8 trophy last Saturday after beating Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties and they have now turned their focus to retaining the PSL title when they return to action with a game against Maritzburg United on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the 30-year-old has revealed their main focus is to win three points as they want to win all trophies they are taking part in.

'We are still hungry for trophies'

“Obviously we won the MTN8 but I think we have to forget about that, we forgot about it the day after winning because we knew we had a game coming on Wednesday against Maritzburg and also the coach emphasised after the game, we should not forget about the game on Wednesday,” Lakay told the media.

“As professionals, we also know, we don’t have to wait for the coach to tell us, you know as professionals we should know we need to prepare properly and also stay focused.

“We enjoyed our great time after winning the MTN8 and as professionals, we have to focus on the next game, the game was so close to the final because we played on Saturday and this game is on a Wednesday.

“Having said that, I think the guys are focused, we are still hungry and like we said we want to win every trophy that is on offer.

“Nothing has changed the mandate is still the same, we are fully focused and we need to fight for the three points.”

'They are very quick on the ball'

On what he expects from Maritzburg, Lakay said: “Since they lost their last game against TS Galaxy, I will expect them to come out and bring the game to us because they obviously want to win, they haven’t played since the Galaxy game, and they have got a couple of days off, I think they will be fresh than us.

“But having said that I still think we are professional enough and we are capable of getting the three points, we want the three points and we will do everything to get the points.

“I know the coach has done enough homework against [Maritzburg], we have also done our homework as we always do before every game that we play and I think we are ready for them.

"They [Maritzburg] also have a few players that are injured but I think most of the time they like to play on the break and they are very quick on the ball.

“You know they can play on the counter, they are more skillful and they have a good striker because they attack as a front three but if we can sustain them, then it will be easy for us to win.”

Sundowns are currently topping the 16-team table with 19 points from seven matches while Maritzburg are placed ninth with 10 points from eight matches.