Mamelodi Sundowns hope to have Morena back in the next four months

The speedy full-back is stepping up his recovery and he could return just in time for the start of the 2020/21 PSL season

full-back Thapelo Morena is making progress in his recovery from a twisted ankle, according to team doctor Carl Tabane.

Morena suffered the injury in a league match against SuperSport United when he attempted to win the ball in a battle against Onismor Bhasera in February.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery on his ankle, but Tabane said the player will be removing his cast.

"We will be removing the cast on Monday," Tabane told Daily Sun.

"It's exactly five weeks since the surgery and we are going to give him the moon boot. We put him in a cast for six weeks for the fracture to stabilise and heal then we are going to start rehabilitation," added Tabane.

Tabane said Morena is already looking forward to his rehabilitation programme and he likes that the player is mentally strong which will help him heal in record time.

"What I am happy about is that Thapelo is in high spirits and he's looking forward to the next step of his rehabilitation programme. That will help him a great deal because other people get discouraged or impatient. He's strong mentally and that is to his advantage."

The Sundowns team doctor further revealed that they hope to accelerate Morena's recovery and get him ready to play in the next four months just like how they did with Sibusiso Vilakazi.

"We hope to have him back in four months. We managed to speed up Sibusiso Vilakazi's recovery. He had an Achilles and he was back in four months. Our team of physiotherapists is good when it comes to accelerated rehabilitation. We just need the player to be committed and to be in the right frame of mind," added the Sundowns doctor.