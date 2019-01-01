Mamelodi Sundowns have overtaken Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - Nasief Morris

The Brazilians have won four league titles to Amakhosi's two while the Buccaneers are yet to lift the coveted trophy since Mosimane took over in 2012

Former Bafana Bafana and Panathinaikos defender Nasief Morris believes have overtaken both and as the best team in the country.

The Brazilians have dominated the domestic scene since Pitso Mosimane took charge of his first full season in the 2013/14 season.

In 2016, the Tshwane giants became only the second South African team to win the Caf and they cemented their status as Africa's best team with the Caf Super Cup in 2017.

In addition, Sundowns continue to attract the best players from different countries across the world and turn local players into well-known stars.

"I think it is like it is. I mean, success takes time. With the team that coach Pitso has there, and always building and looking at their success in Africa - winning the Caf Champions League and still maintaining that performance and possibly some results and those kinds of things," Morris told Goal.

"Yes, it's difficult because they have a lot of different competitions that they are playing in, and they have to cancel some of the league games because of Champions League."

"I think they are [the best team in ] and they still have the depth in the squad and a balanced team. Hopefully, they can maintain that going forward," he said.

Morris went further to crown Mosimane as the best coach in South Africa following the 55-year-old's recent success in the Telkom Knockout Cup, where he helped Sundowns lift the trophy at the expense of .

Mosimane has won numerous trophies in his coaching career while also joining an elite list of coaches who have won four league titles in the era.

Gavin Hunt, Gordon Igesund and the late Ted Dumitru are the only other coaches to have achieved this feat.

"I think there are no two ways about [that Mosimane is the best]. I mean, he has proven it compared to all the other coaches in the PSL with their records to his record," Morris added.

"Yes, I do think he's a little bit arrogant but with that success comes arrogance - you see with players in Europe as well, a bit of arrogance.

"That also the stook side of it because sometimes it's shown on camera and off-the-field, you don't see it.

"I have experienced that with a lot of players and coaches and also with Pitso because I have spent time with him, I been coached by him at the national team level and you can see the difference and things like that."