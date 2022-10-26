Mamelodi Sundowns have not been happy for a long time - Flemming Berg

Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg says they had long contemplated making changes to their technical team.

Downs reshuffled their technical team on Monday

Mokwena was made the head coach

Started tenure with big win over Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana appointed Rhulani Mokwena as their head coach on Monday in a reshuffle of the technical team which saw Manqoba Mngqithi being demoted to the role of senior coach. Steve Komphela was promoted to first-team coach from the position Mngqithi now occupies. The changes came soon after the Brazilians were eliminated from the MTN8 following a 3-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates. But Berg says the shake-up was long overdue because the co-coaching setup wasn't the best for the club judging by team performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We decided to make the changes because we felt we needed a new direction and clarity of responsibilities within the club,” said Berg as per Times Live. “It is our responsibility as leaders to take brave decisions - to be a leader is all about bravery and taking decisions at the right time. We felt the time is now and we have made the changes because we think they will bring the team forward.

“They will bring us to the direction of how we want to play our football, help us to become one of the best clubs in Africa and to be contenders in all tournaments we participate in. We believe these changes are the right ones for our club and that is our job. As leaders of Mamelodi Sundowns there is nothing about people or whatever, but about what we can do for the club.

“Our job is to make sure our club goes in the direction we want, the fans want, the board wants and that’s the reason we have taken the decision we have taken. There was a long time where we have not been happy with the development of our performances. We have five wins in a row in the league, but the performances have not developed as we expected and hoped. Because of that, we decided on the changes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Berg faults the coaching setup for unconvincing performances, Sundowns have been dominating domestic football for a couple of seasons. The system being blamed is the same one that won all the trophies last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? After Mokwena began his tenure with a 5-0 away win over Maritzburg United, they now visit Royal AM at the weekend looking to replicate Tuesday’s performance.