Mamelodi Sundowns have gone up a level, says former Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Nkosi

The former Bafana Bafana playmaker believes the new arrivals at the Pretoria club are taking the 2016 African champions to an even higher level

’ comfortable 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Stadium on Saturday night has only served to strengthen the defending league champion's credentials.

In fact, according to former and Bafana Bafana midfielder Siyabonga Nkosi, the Tshwane team is looking even stronger than last season.

And this is after head coach Pitso Mosimane left for Egyptian giants and want-away forward Gaston Sirino got sidelined with an injury.

The Brazilians were not even close to their best against Stellenbosch on Saturday evening, yet cruised to a comfortable win thanks to goals from Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane.

Erasmus also provided the two assists for the other goals while Zwane now has five league goals this term. Erasmus meanwhile has two league goals and Shalulile three, clearly, the two newly-signed players are already making a sizable impact.



The win left Masandawana top of the table, two points clear of Swallows FC.

“It's a familiar place for them,” Nkosi said in the SuperSport studio after the game.

“The good thing is they have the experience of how to maintain it. And they look like a team that is gradually improving. There’s just some excitement whenever you are watching them,” he continued.

“They are pleasing to the eye and also I think from last season, I think they have gone up a level in terms of the danger they possess. With the signings of Shalulile as well as Erasmus. So they are more dangerous now and they are going to cause a lot of problems for many teams.”

Nkosi believes the new men are also helping inspire some of the club’s longer-serving players to greater heights.

“It even elevates Mshishi’s [Zwane] game as well, [Lebohang] Maboe’s game, [Andile] Jali’s game. I think we are still going to see a lot from them,” he elaborated.

Sundowns are next in action away to on Saturday, December 5.