Mamelodi Sundowns have a long way to go to become like Manchester United - Mosimane

Downs have managed to rack up 11 trophies since their current coach arrived at the club in December 2012

coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that the trophy haul during his eight-year tenure at the club “is not easy” as some people might think.

Since taking over from Dutchman Johan Neeskens in December 2012, Mosimane has managed to steer Downs to five Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, two Nedbank Cups and as many Telkom Knockout trophies.

Also a Caf crown and a Caf Super Cup mark Mosimane’s success with Sundowns.

While the sweeping of trophies appears to be fluent, Mosimane says it not as easy as it seems.

“I can't say that [it's easier to win trophies], you guys [the media] can say that. But we're only focused on trophies that are available for us and you must know it's not easy, people think it's easy,” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“We came from 13 points behind to win the league, travelling, playing every three days. There was a lot of stress ...[we were] the first team to come to the bubble and we're the last team to leave the bubble. A lot of work, lot [of] mileage on the players. You ask yourself how a player like [35-year-old] Hlompho Kekana copes with this stress and pressure.”

Sundowns managed to complete a treble during the just-ended season, impressively highlighted by their comeback in the PSL title race where they pipped on the last day of the campaign.

Mosimane’s assertion that it was difficult could, however, be backed by how Downs struggled in the bio-bubble where they were frustrated in five (two defeats and three draws) of their nine league games.

The Brazilians, however, emerged triumphantly and Mosimane is still craving for more success, mentioning as an example in Sundowns’ quest for glory.

“It's important for us [to continue winning cups] because we want the children that are eight, nine, 10 or 12 years old at this time, to see the yellow jersey all the time lifting trophies,” Mosimane said.

“That's how Manchester United became the biggest club, they won trophies. I mean, those guys dominated for 20 years and we're taking about 10 years here. We have a long way to go.”

Not only have Sundowns dominated on the domestic front, they have been turned into one of the most feared sides in Africa under Mosimane.