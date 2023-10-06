Mamelodi Sundowns handed familiar foe in Caf Champions League as SuperSport United & Sekhukhune United learn Caf Confederation Cup opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns will face popular rivals in the Caf Champions League following Friday's group stage draw.

The Caf CL draw was conducted on Friday

Sundowns will face Mazembe, Pyramids & Nouadhibou

SSU and Sekhukhune also learnt their opponents in the Caf CC

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana are in Group A in which they were drawn to renew their rivalry with five-time African champions TP Mazembe, Egyptian moneybags Pyramids and FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania.

That means the Brazilians avoided facing the likes of Wydad Casablanca, Esperance and Al Ahly who are headlining other pools.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United were drawn against Caf Confederation Cup defending champions USM Alger, Egyptian side Modern Future and Al Hilal in group A.

Another Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United are in Group D of the Confederation Cup alongside RS Berkane, Diables Noirs from Congo and Malian giants Stade Malien.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent seasons, Masandawana have enjoyed dominance in the preliminary rounds and group stage of the Champions League, leaving them being mentioned as title favourites.

However, the knockout phase has proved to be difficult for them as they struggled to replicate the ruthlessness of the group stage.

This time around, expectations are still high for them to reach the final and win it, a task coach Rhulani Mokwena and his men have to pass.

SuperSport last reached the Confederation Cup final in 2017 and that makes them to be taken as serious contenders in this competition.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United are making their debut in the Confederation Cup, which limits their expectations.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilians are for now focusing on Saturday's MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates before they turn their attention to their continental responsibilities.

This October, they also have the African Football League to focus on.

SuperSport and Sekhukhune will be trying to balance sharing attention between the Confederation Cup and domestic duties and avoid what befell Marumo Gallants last season.