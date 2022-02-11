Mamelodi Sundowns had doubts about Saavedra - Mngqithi reflects on Bolivian star's debut

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Maqoba Mngqithi reflected on Erwin Saavedra’s debut for the Tshwane giants on Friday night.



The Bolivia international came on in stoppage time as Masandawana claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Al Hilal Omdurman in their opening Caf Champions League Group A match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.



Saavedra only arrived in South Africa on Wednesday from his home country and Mngqithi explained that the attacking midfielder has settled down quickly at the Chloorkop-based giants.



“The reason why we even had him in the team was to fast-track his integration in the team,” Mngqithi said on iDiski Times after the game.



“So that he starts to get a feel of the group and participates with the group. Obviously, he’s very fit because he has been playing in South America and he’s done very well for his team.



“He was always in the team and performed a lot of minutes, so in terms of his physical fitness, we had no doubt.



“We had a little bit of a doubt in terms of his travelling because his travelling took about two days because there was a problem with flight to flight and it’s always a little bit of a challenge with transit periods."



The experienced tactician went on to indicate that Saavedra will soon be starting matches for the Tshwane giants with the team scheduled to face Baroka FC in a PSL match on Monday.



"That’s why we were a little bit worried and didn’t give him more minutes. “But we do believe in the very near future he’ll be able to be in the starting XI and to be able to help the team but we do not want to rush him.



“We’ll have to give him a chance to settle in with the group and from what we are seeing, it’s not going to be as difficult, probably the same thing that happened to Gaston [Sirino] who immediately fitted in and was able to help the team.”