Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeepers Mweene and Onyango ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ Akpeyi – Marlin

The former Masandawana keeper has shared his views on the impact of goalkeepers as Amakhosi look to beat their hosts

Former goalkeeper Calvin Marlin believes the likes of Kennedy Mweene and Denis Onyango are ahead of ’ Daniel Akpeyi when it comes to big games in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Although the Ugandan may not be available for the clash against Amakhosi as he is mourning the death of his father, the current Cape Town goalkeeper coach has shared his thoughts on the role of the goalkeepers ahead of the Sunday’s clash.

In addition, the 43-year-old has given the visiting side an upper hand when it comes to dangerous attack but said the reigning PSL champions are not bothered by their congested fixture schedule.

"It’s still a big game even if it’s not a title decider. I mean you can’t undermine such a game when these two teams meet,” Marlin told Goal.

“We talk about the two goalkeepers, Kennedy and Onyango, we know Onyango’s quality between the posts and his experience.

“They've been with Sundowns for a long time and his availability will definitely help the team. Onyango has proven himself to be a trusted one for the team, but they still have quality in that department in the likes of Mweene.

“On the opposite, Akpeyi is new at Chiefs although he has been around in the league, he is cementing his place at Chiefs as well as in the national team - he is doing well.

“But I think Sundowns keepers are ahead of him based on consistency and experience in such games.”

On which team stands a better chance of making entries into the final third, the former SuperSport United netminder expects a busy day for the hosts’ defence.

“It’s always tricky how to contain Sundowns attack but we cannot say they are content with their scoring rate upfront because we see them doing well in Caf but not really scoring enough in the league,” continued the Bafana Bafana international.

“I think Chiefs are the most dangerous team upfront going to this one. Lebogang Manyama is dangerous with his passes, Samir Nurkovic is a good team player and can finish well.

“I think Sundowns keepers will be the busiest one on the day, however, we cannot underestimate Sundowns skill in their attack and I think Akpeyi will still make five or six saves in the game.”

On the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane’s men will complete three competitive matches in the space of a week, the Port Elizabeth-born keeper says the Brazilians are experienced when it comes to tight schedules.

“I think for me, the issue about playing on Sunday, Wednesday, and Sunday isn’t really a factor for a team like Sundowns,” expressed Marlin.

“I am not sure about the approach for this one, but we can expect Sundowns to be quick from the first whistle or may be slower, perhaps Chiefs may also look to put them under pressure from the first whistle.

“I think it rests upon the coaches on what approach they take, but I think Sundowns is experienced with the whole thing of being busy and it’s interesting how the two teams will approach this one.

“Look, the supporters are hungry for this one because it’s not easy to lose to such a big rival opponent even if it’s a Shell Cup or not.

"The rivalry is there and that win for Chiefs was a confidence booster but I cannot read too much into that defeat for Sundowns because the players were not regulars.”