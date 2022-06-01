Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango not yet done, eyes 10th PSL title

The 37-year-old gloveman already enjoys the record of having the most league titles but still wants more

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Denis Onyango says he is keen to continue breaking records because he wants to inspire the next generation of footballers.

The veteran goalkeeper has set himself a target of winning a record-extending 10th Premier Soccer League title next season.

In the just-ended season, Onyango won a record-extending ninth title, to break away from Hlompho Kekana who has eight.

“It is always good to win things, break records and inspire the youngsters,” said Onyango as per Sowetan Live.

“Of course, I didn’t win all the nine league titles here. I won six with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United.

“I am at Sundowns and the target next season is to win the league, the Caf Champions League and other domestic titles, and if I get the opportunity to win the 10th league title I will grab it with both hands.”

Onyango is, however, coming from an injury-plagued season and feels had he not battled fitness issues, he would have performed better than the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season, Hugo Marques.

Cape Town goal-minder Marques managed to keep 15 clean sheets in league games from 28 games, while Onyango recorded 11 clean sheets in 16 appearances.

“I would like to congratulate Hugo Marques. He did well for Cape Town City in his first season,” Onyango added.

“They played in the MTN8 final, they finished second in the DStv Premiership and he managed to get as many clean sheets as possible.

“He got 15 clean sheets in 28 games and he did a very good job. For us, we had a rotation policy with the lots of games we play. At the start of the season, I had a broken finger but I managed to overcome that and started playing.

“As I started to play again I injured my quad, which took me out of the team again. Again I had a hamstring injury after which I struggled a bit with form because of being in and out of the team.

“I am quite sure if I played more games, I would have gone to 15 or 16 clean sheets. If you put the clean sheets we got as a team in the league they are more than 16, but the guys did a good job and everyone contributed to the success of the team.”

In his absence, Sundowns were still well-covered in goal with Kennedy Mweene, Reyad Pieterse and Ricard Goss stepping in to produce brilliant performances.