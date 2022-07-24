Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Onyango not threatened by Williams' arrival

The Bafana Bafana captain is at the Brazilians where there is stiff competition amongst the stoppers

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has welcomed the signing of Ronwen Williams as adding more competition to strengthen the team.

At 37, Onyango has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Masandawana whose goalkeeping department is arguably the strongest in the squad,

Williams arrives at Chloorkop at a time when another veteran stopper, 37-year-old Kennedy Mweene extended his Sundowns contract by another year.

Reyaad Pieterse is another strong goalkeeper at Masandawana, while the club are reportedly set to transfer Ricardo Goss to SuperSport United.

“He is welcome, just like any other goalkeeper who has come to Sundowns and given us competition and added value to the club,” Onyango told iDiski Times.

“Because as any other big club, they always look to strengthen and look at the future, because me and Kennedy we’ve been here for so many years and whatever we’ve won, it’s because of the guys who have been around us.

“They’ve really inspired us and motivated us and encouraged us and being in one spirit has made us who we are right now.

“We will learn from each other as much as we are older than him, some of us and he’s younger, he’s the captain of the national team. He still also has a few things to learn and the club has to look at his future also.”

Other Sundowns goalkeepers Ismael Watenga and Jody February are reported to be on their way back to Chippa United and Swallows FC on loan.

With Onyango and Mweene nearing 40, Williams is regarded as a long-term replacement for the two.

“The club shouldn’t stop after Denis leaves, after Kennedy leaves, after Goss leaves or Reyaad, so, yes, he’s welcome, let’s compete,” said Onyango.

“When there’s competition, there is improvement. So, yes, we’re doing this for the best interest of the club.

“And to make sure that we all win trophies at the end of the day, but it’s always good to have quality around you, to improve you and to make a better goalkeeper and a better person because it’s also important to be a good person before you become a good footballer.”