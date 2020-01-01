Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Mweene reveals big plans for Zambia after retirement

The Masandawana keeper and Chipolopolo legend shares his future plans when he will decide to hang up his gloves

and Zambia national team goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene reveals his ambition is to become a qualified goalkeeper coach and he is busy with his coaching studies.

Having helped his country to lift the 2012 Caf , the Chipolopolo veteran reveals he is studying towards a coaching course with an institution based in .

Although Mweene is serving as a number two to Denis Onyango of at the Brazilians, the 35-year-old is a celebrated icon in his country and he is already focusing on life beyond retirement.

More teams

“I said I am moving away from the national team for some time, or to be excused because at that time I needed to concentrate on my coaching course I am currently doing with a Spanish institution,” Mweene said to LusakaTimes.

“I sat [and learned] under the likes of Kalilo Kakonje, Davies Phiri among others.”

“I stayed on the national bench for four years watching all these guys and that’s how I got my experience.”

The former Kitwe United and netminder has featured for coach Milutin Sredojevic on more than 100 occasions and explains why mixing theory and practical application is important for his studies.

“In as much as I am playing, I am also training as a goalkeeper coach. I want to get the right qualifications and combine them with my experience to instil knowledge in the talented young goalkeepers,” he added.

“We have many talented goalkeepers in Zambia, but we are lagging behind in terms of qualifications for goalkeeper coaches and my desire is to be a goalkeeper coach.

Article continues below

“I started to do this training while I am still active in goal so I can combine theory with practicals.”

The Lusaka-born keeper launched his international career back in 2004 and has four Premier Soccer League ( ) titles, and Super Cup trophies as well as the Nedbank and two Telkom Knockout Cup gold medals with Sundowns.

Although he is yet to decide on when to hang up his gloves, Sredojevic has recently been quoted in Zambian media saying the former Lusaka Dynamos shot-stopper deserves an accolade to honour his contribution to the country’s football.