Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango wary of Chippa United

The Masandawana keeper is confident that they can beat the Chilli Boys in the round of 32 match at the Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says their mission is to do well in the second round of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season as they target the Nedbank Cup trophy.

The Brazilians, who are the defending PSL champions, were eliminated from this season's MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup.

“We are looking forward to the second round of the season. We lost in the MTN8 and there is the league to fight for,” Onyango said to the media.

“At Sundowns we believe that we must lift one or two trophies by the end of the season and we will start with winning our Nedbank Cup match this weekend,” he said.

Sundowns will bank on their fine run as they remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Onyango stated that the Chilli Boys, who are under the guidance of Clinton Larsen, always play good football at home against the Brazilians.

“Chippa always play well when we face them there in East London or Port Elizabeth. I started the year well, winning the (Caf Goalkeeper of the Year) award," he explained.

The Uganda international was also named in the 2018 Caf Team of the Year.

“It is fantastic for me, the club, the PSL. It says the PSL has quality and I hope there will be more (Caf award winners) from the league,” he concluded.

Onyango, who recently recovered from an injury, helped Sundowns beat Highlands Park 2-1 in a PSL match in midweek match at Makhulong Stadium.