Mamelodi Sundowns give Mosimane a selection headache ahead of Bloemfontein Celtic test

The Masandawana coach admits the depth in his squad has given him something to mull over ahead of their next PSL game

are fresh off a resounding Caf win against Otoho d’Oyo, but as they turn their focus back on their domestic Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign, head coach Pitso Mosimane has a headache of sorts.

Against the Congolese champions, Sundowns were without talisman and captain Hlompho Kekana, who was suspended for the game.

The veteran’s absence saw Andile Jali picked as Rivaldo Coetzee’s preferred partner in midfield and he impressed with Sundowns overturning a 2-1 deficit - courtesy of a 4-0 win on the night.

Meanwhile, Mosimane admits he now has a selection dilemma as his side prepare to lock horns with Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

“We play in a tough league, anybody can beat anybody,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

Mosimane certainly has depth at his disposal with the likes of Lucky Mohomi, Oupa Manyisa as well as Jeremy Brockie all struggling for places in the starting XI.

“We have enough players, but I have a headache which players to field at Celtic," he added.

Nonetheless, with the PSL transfer window set to slam shut on Monday, September 2, the 55-year-old admitted the club are still looking to reinforce themselves.

Sundowns have made just three signings so far with Mauricio Affonso, Nyiko Mobbie and Sammy Seabi all joining the club.

However, the Tshwane giants have expressed desire in signing Khama Billiat from , and it remains to be seen what will transpire as the countdown to the transfer deadline day begins.

"I’m not done in the market though, I want two more signings and we have resources to go and get them,” he concluded.