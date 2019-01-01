Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Morena inspired by Tau's European journey

The speedy player is keen to win more trophies with Masandawana before leaving the Tshwane giants

defender Thapelo Morena has revealed he would like to leave the club for an overseas club in the near future.

The full-back has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the country and he has cemented his place in the Bafana Bafana squad in recent months.

Morena believes he can follow in the footsteps of Percy Tau, who left Sundowns for English side and Hove Albion last year, even though he is currently on loan at Belgian side .

“There are a lot of South African players overseas and Percy Tau is one of the players I played with and it’s something that I look up to and knowing that through my hard work I’ll literally do my level best to try to and get there to play overseas,” Morena said on FarPost.

Morena has enjoyed a lot of success since joining Masandawana from Bloemfontein prior to the start of the 2016/17 season.

The 26-year-old player has helped the Tshwane giants clinch two titles, the Telkom Knockout Cup, the Caf and the Caf Super Cup.

“The most important thing for me is getting more gold medals and to try my level best every time to be in the national team,” he concluded.

Sundowns have also sold internationals Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly to European clubs in recent years.

Masandawana are set to take on Algerian side USM Alger in their third Caf Champions League Group C match at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium on Saturday.