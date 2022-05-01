Mamelodi Sundowns frustrate fans in Nedbank Cup win vs Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns sealed their place in the Nedbank Cup final after claiming a 2-1 win over Royal AM on Saturday evening.

The recently crowned Premier Soccer League champions needed second-half strikes from Aubrey Modiba and Pavol Safranko to down their opponents who managed to get their lone strike courtesy of Thihli Thwahla.

It is the win that ensured Masandawana's chances of winning a domestic treble are on after securing the league and the MTN8 trophy.

However, despite the win, there are some fans who felt the Brazilians were fortunate on the night and went on to claim their opponents were the only ones playing "proper" football.

Rhulani Mokwena says there is no Competition for Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL but he was Freezing on the Bench. If you look at the two goals they have scored, Royal AM donated them unlike the proper goal scored by Royal AM. — Abbey Matlhapa (@matlhapa_abbey) April 30, 2022

His sentiments were not supported by one Thaluki El Bravo, who felt the goal of the day was scored by Terrence Mashego in Cape Town City's 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL.

"A proper, proper goal today was scored by Capetown city's Mashego," he said.

In one of the replies, another fan named Minister of Nothing claimed you cannot expect Masandawana to dominate since it is a tournament, "We can’t call it a competition if their game has a donating element… Amateur elementary mistakes."

For Muzi Muzy, the goals remain the most important stats, "But... that’s what counts. We are Masandawana," he pointed out.

Watching Mamelodi Sundowns is frustrating cause these people do not even play great football🤦🏾‍♂️ the standard in the PSL has dropped maan, what was that self inflicted goal by Royal AM? — Sir LUBABALO👨🏾‍🎓. (@IamRatedL) April 30, 2022

However, another fan believed Downs played well and went on to laud them.

If you can't beat them join them

Mamelodi sundowns fc — Mandlakhe Mchunu (@MandlakheMchun1) April 30, 2022

Here is another supporter who believes the team has done well simply because it has weakened their opponents by buying all their best players.

Mamelodi Sundowns eliminate challenge. Sundowns buy all players who disturb them to their tsam so that cruze mode could do wanders for them. Draw your own skim, select players you will see... — Maciba KG (@_Macibakg) April 30, 2022

Having dominated the PSL in recent seasons and ensuring they have won five league trophies in a row and added the MTN8 Cup, it was not amusing for another supporter who said he is tired of congratulating the club for their successes.

We are tired of congratulating Mamelodi Sundowns. Even the Bells is finished.

Give those men some kool aid, oh no ice please. — Collin Macheke (@collinmacheke) April 30, 2022

For Masandawana supporters, it was all about celebrations after their team reached the final and increased their chances of winning a treble.

Supporting Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is a very expensive exercise. 21 May 2022 league celebrations. 28 May, Nedbank Cup final. Yooooh — Thabiso Motloung (@Iyzo8) April 30, 2022

Thwihli Thwahla not on us & our expensive clock cause surely we’re of superior pedigree in stature & standing! Forza Mamelodi Sundowns #KBY — Alchemist  (@alchemist_RDJ) April 30, 2022

We are Magnificent

We are Mamelodi Sundowns #sundowns pic.twitter.com/Xytu8wmTT5 — King Vee Stapia Mugaza.. Tsonga King (@KingVeeStapia) April 30, 2022

We are Mamelodi Sundowns #sundowns pic.twitter.com/YREvdVdYIk — King Vee Stapia Mugaza.. Tsonga King (@KingVeeStapia) April 30, 2022

Sundowns will play Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final. A Kaizer Chiefs fan went on to opine how Downs will have a walk in the park in the final, only to meet a taste for her own medicine.

Article continues below

But they are going back to Caf CC😂😂



You should be worried about Kaizer Chiefs 08 May 2022 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns 😭😂😂😂 — Lehlohonolo (@LehlohonoloSho8) April 30, 2022

We are going to beat them again on the league we are Mamelodi sundowns 👆🏾 👆🏾 👆🏾 👆🏾 👆🏾 — Vincent Sebaeng (@CloyGordon) April 30, 2022

"We will slaughter them " - Maduka



We are Mamelodi sundowns bro — 5PEAT MAESTRO (@GreatMaestrojoy) April 30, 2022

Why do you think has contributed to Sundowns' domestic successes this season? Share your comment with us in the box below.