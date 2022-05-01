Mamelodi Sundowns frustrate fans in Nedbank Cup win vs Royal AM
Mamelodi Sundowns sealed their place in the Nedbank Cup final after claiming a 2-1 win over Royal AM on Saturday evening.
The recently crowned Premier Soccer League champions needed second-half strikes from Aubrey Modiba and Pavol Safranko to down their opponents who managed to get their lone strike courtesy of Thihli Thwahla.
It is the win that ensured Masandawana's chances of winning a domestic treble are on after securing the league and the MTN8 trophy.
However, despite the win, there are some fans who felt the Brazilians were fortunate on the night and went on to claim their opponents were the only ones playing "proper" football.
His sentiments were not supported by one Thaluki El Bravo, who felt the goal of the day was scored by Terrence Mashego in Cape Town City's 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL.
"A proper, proper goal today was scored by Capetown city's Mashego," he said.
In one of the replies, another fan named Minister of Nothing claimed you cannot expect Masandawana to dominate since it is a tournament, "We can’t call it a competition if their game has a donating element… Amateur elementary mistakes."
For Muzi Muzy, the goals remain the most important stats, "But... that’s what counts. We are Masandawana," he pointed out.
However, another fan believed Downs played well and went on to laud them.
Here is another supporter who believes the team has done well simply because it has weakened their opponents by buying all their best players.
Having dominated the PSL in recent seasons and ensuring they have won five league trophies in a row and added the MTN8 Cup, it was not amusing for another supporter who said he is tired of congratulating the club for their successes.
For Masandawana supporters, it was all about celebrations after their team reached the final and increased their chances of winning a treble.
Sundowns will play Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final. A Kaizer Chiefs fan went on to opine how Downs will have a walk in the park in the final, only to meet a taste for her own medicine.
