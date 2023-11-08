Mamelodi Sundowns forwards Shalulile, Ribeiro to feature against Wydad Casablanca in African Football League final? Mokwena issues update on injured players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up on the fitness situation at Chloorkop ahead of Sunday's African Football League final.

Sundowns have a concerning injury list

Ribeiro, Shalulile and Morena headline the injured players

Mokwena gives an update on injured players

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have had to do duty without Pater Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Sipho Mbule, Thapelo Morena and Bathusi Aubaas as they battle with fitness issues in recent weeks.

It is a situation that has complicated matters in their camp although their squad depth has managed to carry them through.

They now prepare to face Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of the African Football League final on Sunday hoping the injured players regain fitness.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Today [Tuesday], I saw a much better Lucas. I saw a much better [Bathusi] Aubaas. And I saw a much better Peter Shalulile. I saw a much better Sipho Mbule,” Mokwena told Robert Marawa on Radio 947 as per iDiski Times.

“And even though there are no guarantees yet, because we’ve got quite a few training sessions, for the mere fact that they are on stage three, leading into the stage where they will work with the conditioning coaches to try to assess and test their level from a conditioning perspective.

“What is also important is that we try the best that we can to have our best players on the pitch and in their best positions.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mokwena specifically comments on Shalulile's situation and gives hope of the Namibian being available for Sunday's game.

“It [Sunday] is too far to be honest,” Mokwena added.

“He [Shalulile] was closer to playing in the previous match, the unfortunate situation was that it would’ve needed him to travel after we had left Cairo.

“Then that would mean that he only would’ve arrived match day -1 and we were not 100% sure already whether he would participate in the game and maybe we would’ve him arriving match day -2 [rather] than match day -1.

“Now that we had a bit of a medical check-up today and some good recovery for the boys, I saw him, he looks in a good space, like many of the others.

“We’ve got a lot more training, we’ve got three training sessions ahead of the final. So there is a possibility.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injuries to key players have put to test Masandawana's squad depth and the quality of the men they have.

They passed that test when they beat Petro Atletico and Al Ahly in the African Football League quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

But they were stretched in the first-leg of the final away at Wydad Casablanca where Themba Zwane did not get much support playing as a number nine.

WHAT NEXT? The next few days will be crucial in rehabilitating the injured players to see if they can make it against Wydad.

It would be a huge boost for Masandawana if the injured players, especially Shalulile or Ribeiro are declared fit for Sunday's match.

If they fail to recover, the Brazilians will continue with the available material, hoping for the absence of the unfit players not to show.