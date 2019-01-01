Mamelodi Sundowns forward Rantie may be needed by Bafana Bafana - Mosimane

The Masandawana boss has confirmed his new striker is available, but needs time to catch up

coach Pitso Mosimane is not in a hurry to play newly-signed striker Tokelo Rantie, stating he needs to catch up with the rest of the players.

‘Jingles’ did not confirm if the Bafana Bafana forward could make his debut in the Brazilians’ colours this weekend when they face on Saturday.

With the burly forward having signed a three-year deal with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions last week, he was expected to make his debut in their MTN8 loss to SuperSport United, but Mosimane has called for patience.

“Is it a pressing issue? Yes, he is available and so is Ali Meza and Lebohang Maboe. Let’s not put too much pressure on Tokelo, he hasn’t played football for two years,” Mosimane told the media in a press conference.

“Don’t you think we should give him a chance when it’s a 3-0 or something like that? He needs to catch up,” added the coach.

Moreover, the former Bafana coach added that coach Molefi Ntseki may still need the Free State-born hitman, stating he cannot rush him in a competitive match.

“Unless you want to put him under fire and then you say he’s not good. We might need him for Bafana because we need another two or three strikers,” continued Mosimane.

“Kermit Erasmus is coming up, we have Lebo Mothiba in and Percy Tau is there. Tokelo must still catch a few friendly games here and there. There is a queue,” he concluded.

Although many expected the 29-year-old to make his eagerly awaited debut against Amatsantsantsa during the week, the former AFC Bournemouth striker could only watch from the stands on Wednesday night.

Moreover, the former African Coach of the Year has already lamented their shortage of goals in the domestic front but it remains to be seen if the Parys’-born player could finally make his appearance for Sundowns against the Team of Choice.

As they look to preserve their PSL unbeaten run this season, Sundowns cannot afford to lose two matches in a row in all competitions and Mosimane will look to lead his men to their third PSL victory at home.