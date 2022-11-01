Mamelodi Sundowns' form not due to promoting Mokwena and demoting Mngqithi - Feutmba

Former Cameroon midfielder Roger Feutmba says the technical team adjustments by Mamelodi Sundowns does not have much influence on the team.

Downs recently made changes to their technical team

They have recorded two heavy league wins since then

But Feutmba is not convinced the big victories were due to the changes

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana announced a shake-up in their technical department last week by appointing Rhulani Mokwena as ahead coach while Manqoba Mngqithi was promoted to senior coach. Steve Komphela was named first-team coach from the previous role now occupied by Mngqithi. The trio have been working together for the past two seasons and won Premier League titles in those campaigns. But Feutmba does not believe the new setup will make any difference despite Mokwena guiding them to a 5-0 win over Maritzburg United and a 3-0 victory against Royal AM.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The change of coaches to me doesn't mean a lot because they are still there, all three of them,” Feutmba told KickOff. "So, for me, they are still doing what they've been doing in the past six years, they are the best in the country. All those eight goals they scored in their last two games are because they played beautiful football. Sundowns have still not dropped points despite the loss to Pirates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are on a run of six successive league wins and they have maintained their status as a high-scoring side. Before the recent changes in their coaching department, they managed big wins including beating Chiefs 4-0 and Stellenbosch 3-0. They also pumped in 15 goals against La Passe in the Caf Champions League over two legs.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians’ next assignment is meeting AmaZulu in the Carling Cup on November 12. After that, they will go on a long 2022 Fifa World Cup break and hope to return with the same momentum they currently have.