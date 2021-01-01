Mamelodi Sundowns' fixtures against Polokwane City, Stellenbosch, Swallows FC postponed

Caf did not agree to Masandawana’s request with the Tshwane giants set to face Belouizdad this weekend

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup Last-16 clash against Polokwane City has been postponed to March 10, while their Premier Soccer League trips to Stellenbosch and Swallows FC have been moved to dates yet to be decided.

This follows Caf sticking to Sunday, the day they scheduled the Brazilians to face CR Belouizdad in a Caf Champions League Group B match in Dar es Salaam.

Sundowns wanted the Champions League match to be played on Saturday, the same day the Nedbank Cup match was initially slated but Caf declined their request.

The PSL clash against Stellenbosch had been penciled for Tuesday but has now been postponed and the league will come up with a new date.

The March 10 date when they will meet Polokwane City was initially reserved for their league trip to Swallows FC which will also be rearranged.

“Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League fixture against CR Belouizdad of Algeria has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday 28 February 2021 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Kick-off will be at 15h00 [CAT],” Sundowns announced.

“Our Nedbank Cup fixture against Polokwane City will take place on 10 March 2021 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Our PSL clash against Stellenbosch FC has been postponed to a further date.”

Downs’ focus is now on their trip to Tanzania for Sunday’s confrontation against Belouizdad.

They arrive in Dar es Salaam fresh after having been last involved in competitive action on February 17 when they beat Baroka FC 2-0 in a league match.

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena explains the advantages as well as the negatives of the break from games.

Article continues below

“Whenever there is a change in the program, it puts spanners in the work because the reality is everybody wants to work in a way where things are pre-planned and then we can navigate our way through the program that has been set out,” Mokwena told Sundowns media.

“Unfortunately it is what it is. We have to adapt and work towards allowing ourselves to have enough time while we improve the team.

“We know we have a lot of things we have to improve on. Our performances have to get better. We are not in a level where we are really firing and consistently approaching 90 minutes with very good action.”