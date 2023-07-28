Mamelodi Sundowns fire warning shots at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates again with NAC Breda win

Mamelodi Sundowns wrapped-up their pre-season tour of the Netherlands with a 2-1 victory over NAC Breda in Delden on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have now completed their pre-season camp in Europe unbeaten following Friday's win. They return home having also drawn 2-2 with Belgian side Gent, before edging Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 and beating Sparta Rotterdam 4-1.

On Friday, Sundowns were already 2-0 up in the opening 15 minutes of the game. Firstly, Mosa Lebusa headed in from a corner kick after 10 before Marcelo Allende made added for Masandawana from the penalty spot.

Former Ajax Amsterdam defender Boy Kemper was on target for NAC Breda just before the hour mark.

In their match report on their website, NAC Breda described Sundowns as having "a lot of speed, football ability, and power" which highlighted Masandawana's performance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although friendly matches are usually not result-oriented, the scorelines recorded in the Netherlands give Sundowns confidence as they return home to officially begin the 2023/24 season. They could act as warning shots to their Premier Soccer League as well as continental rivals.

Starting the season with that encouraging mode from the Netherlands camp could see the Brazilians get off to a bright start.

The Brazilians will be competing in six tournaments in what promises to be a taxing season for them. They will be trying to defend their PSL title while also taking part in the Caf Champions League which has become their top priority.

The African Football League is another competition they will fight for, as well as domestic knockouts like the MTN8, Carling Cup and Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians now head home to officially kick-start their season next Friday with a trip to Peter Mokaba Stadium to face Sekhukhune United.