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In a dramatic Carling Knockout Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, a new signing emerged from the bench to deliver a goal and an assist, securing a 2-1 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. His clinical impact in extra time broke the deadlock and sent the Soweto club through to the final against Orlando Pirates.

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Elias Mokwana produced a masterclass in opportunistic attacking play, proving to be the tactical wildcard that Fernando Da Cruz needed to dismantle a stubborn Mamelodi Sundowns defensive structure. Coming off the bench in the 71st minute, Mokwana injected a level of directness and verticality that had been missing from the Kaizer Chiefs front line during a tense and cagey opening 90 minutes. His ability to find pockets of space behind the Sundowns wing-backs fundamentally altered the game's progression.

While Sundowns dominated the statistical share of possession, Mokwana ensured that the Amakhosi were the more efficient side when it mattered most. His contribution was not just about flair; it was about high-leverage execution under immense pressure. By recording both a decisive assist and the insurance goal within the extra-time period, he demonstrated a level of composure that elevated him above every other player on the pitch at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Key contributions

Mokwana's impact was felt almost immediately upon the commencement of extra time. In the 93rd minute, he showed excellent vision to provide the assist for Pule Mmodi, breaking the 0-0 stalemate and forcing the home side to abandon their controlled defensive shape. As Sundowns pushed higher in search of an equaliser, Mokwana exploited the vacated space with clinical precision.

His defining moment arrived in the first minute of stoppage time in the first half of extra time. Capitalising on a transition opportunity, he remained calm to slot home the second goal for Chiefs. This two-goal cushion proved vital, as it rendered Mothobi Mvala's 126th-minute strike for Sundowns nothing more than a late consolation, ensuring the Chiefs' progression to the next round.

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By the numbers

Stat Value Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes Played 49 Team Total Shots 17 Final Score 1 - 2

This performance was a testament to the importance of squad depth and tactical flexibility. In a match where Sundowns enjoyed 68% of the ball and completed 590 accurate passes, Mokwana proved that clinical efficiency in the final third is the ultimate equaliser against possession-heavy systems.

By involving himself in both goals for the visitors, Mokwana essentially decided the tie single-handedly. His introduction was the catalyst for a victory that defied the statistical trends of the match, marking him out as the undisputed star of this semi-final showdown.