Mamelodi Sundowns fans welcome Al Ahly draw in Caf Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns were pitted against Al Ahly in the quarter-finals of this year's Caf Champions League.
Due to Sundowns' 5-0 dismantling of the Egyptians in the past, the South African side's fans are high in confidence ahead of yet another showdown.
Nazo ke! Go thuntse lerole! #CAFCL @Masandawana #Sundowns https://t.co/hXyZTpquz2— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 5, 2020
#Sundowns this time we aren't doing it too much.. we will just give them 2 away and 2 home.. we are #Sundowns 👆👆👆👆👆👆— Sgubh'umgodi (@sgubhu_mgodi) February 5, 2020
The moment @Masandawana got drawn against @AlAhly 😁 #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/UxTVaxg8B0— CAF (@CAF_Online) February 5, 2020
History says we have to play a team from Egypt 4 times before lifting Champions league title.— CAFCLQuarterFinalist 💚💛👆🏿 (@9xChamPFion) February 5, 2020
I hope you understand Masandawana, the big fish is coming home. 💚💛👆🏿#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/6YlfUo7d2z
We are feared.... #Sundowns #DownsLive #CAFCL https://t.co/p0cg5MVbnF pic.twitter.com/qmkHRfDQW1— Mamelodi Sundowns Hammanskraal Branch 👆👆👆👆 (@Mingative) February 5, 2020
#Sundowns— Ahlawy72 (@eagle_eyes4) February 5, 2020
The revenge moment coming soon
Do it red devils
No choices available , no way to loss
We are waiting your golden revenge#ThatsIt#بس_كدة