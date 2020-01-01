CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns fans welcome Al Ahly draw in Caf Champions League

South African Twitter was alight on Wednesday as the Brazilians learnt their quarter-final opponents during the draw in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns were pitted against Al Ahly in the quarter-finals of this year's Caf Champions League

Due to Sundowns' 5-0 dismantling of the Egyptians in the past, the South African side's fans are high in confidence ahead of yet another showdown.

 

