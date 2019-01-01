Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Sirino's red card and want Kaizer Chiefs in the final

Comments()
Backpagepix
The PSL defending champions are through to the Telkom Knockout Cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

One of the biggest talking points for the fans was Gaston Sirino's performance. Sirino scored what was effectively the winning goal and was also sent off in the 84th minute.

He's already been under the microscope this week due to the PSL Disciplinary Committee deciding on what action to take after the Sundowns player's behaviour against SuperSport United in the MTN8 Cup earlier this season.

Editors' Picks

We take a look at how the fans reacted to Sirino's latest red card, and also how Sundowns supporters celebrated their progress from this semi-final.

Many Brazilians supporters are hoping to get Kaizer Chiefs in the final. Amakhosi take on Maritzburg United in the second semi-final on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close