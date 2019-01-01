Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Sirino's red card and want Kaizer Chiefs in the final

The PSL defending champions are through to the Telkom Knockout Cup final

beat 2-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

One of the biggest talking points for the fans was Gaston Sirino's performance. Sirino scored what was effectively the winning goal and was also sent off in the 84th minute.

He's already been under the microscope this week due to the Disciplinary Committee deciding on what action to take after the Sundowns player's behaviour against SuperSport United in the MTN8 Cup earlier this season.

We take a look at how the fans reacted to Sirino's latest red card, and also how Sundowns supporters celebrated their progress from this semi-final.

Many Brazilians supporters are hoping to get in the final. Amakhosi take on in the second semi-final on Sunday.

All I will say is it's a deserved red card for Gaston Sirino but Willard Katsande always gets away with them and even tomorrow he will.Just wait and see... #TKO2019 #SSDiski #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/UtA5ki1xzB — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 23, 2019

It seems as if they might sing after the match. 😂😂😂



89' Arrows *1-2 Sundowns. #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/tHE95xbZIL — Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) November 23, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs final would be epic👌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZIYMbK90Tk — Rosina👑 (@khomotsoacc) November 23, 2019

Now they must give us kaizer chiefs so we can 4-0 choke slam them on the #TKO2019 final...#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/MeB4KJki6Q — Highest on the internet 🇿🇦 (@Frvrbadvibes) November 23, 2019

The Rain fc and their admirers are seeing flames in the #tko2019. Sundowns is in the final waiting for anyone who's got game without Benefits. pic.twitter.com/ruPfUsjeSm — Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) November 23, 2019

#TKO2019 GOAL!!



Stressed Gaston Sirino extends the lead for Sundowns!😭🔥 — lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) November 23, 2019

We at Mamelodi Sundowns FC never claimed David Notoane as our legend but he's currently part and parcel of the @Masandawana structures which means he'll be celebrated as our own just like we're doing to Percy Tau. 💛 👆 #LetThatSink 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VQvg4z8P1k — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 23, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns fans drafting tweets that #TKO2019 is a small fish.😂 pic.twitter.com/Stg23PRIaW — Driver of Relationships (@BlaqDawg_11) November 23, 2019

Chiefs want to win the #TKO2019, Sundowns want to play against Chiefs in the final. 😂😂



It's bigger than football. #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/BAr8Jo3dL0 — Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) November 23, 2019

Full time score: Golden Arrows 4 - 1 Mamelodi Sundowns #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/llghnOL4fb — Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) November 23, 2019

Dumi Dumi 🔥🔥🔥🔥. I’ve never seen Dumisani not smiling. Another charismatic character in the Sundowns camp. I remember last season at Wits he sat with the fans and played one of the drums for 90 mins. Happy Birthday Dumi 🎊🎉 https://t.co/cPmtenDByA — rangwane. (@NeoMolefe_SA) November 22, 2019

Sundowns have qualified for Tokyo pic.twitter.com/sOFIeQLwD5 — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) November 22, 2019

Our U/23’s will be looking to book a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they face tonight!👆



Lets wish them and Coach David Notoane good luck for tonights game!🇿🇦#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/taPjlOWNGQ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 22, 2019

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣K UP! 🙌



Thanks for the support Masandawana! The sky is the limit! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/HAknAHrwOC — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 21, 2019

Sirino will get a red card today #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/7e1EOJgzJc — L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) November 23, 2019

#TKO2019 Sirino is a very aggressive player.. you can defend him all you want but if we're being real.. oa tella! Uyadelela! — lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) November 23, 2019

Here's the reason why Sirino didn't score the 3rd goal. pic.twitter.com/J8BEWNZ8V1 — Cirha Ncibane (@mfengu_maru) November 23, 2019

That was unnecessary from Sirino. Red card. — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 23, 2019