Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to Sirino's red card and want Kaizer Chiefs in the final
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
One of the biggest talking points for the fans was Gaston Sirino's performance. Sirino scored what was effectively the winning goal and was also sent off in the 84th minute.
He's already been under the microscope this week due to the PSL Disciplinary Committee deciding on what action to take after the Sundowns player's behaviour against SuperSport United in the MTN8 Cup earlier this season.
We take a look at how the fans reacted to Sirino's latest red card, and also how Sundowns supporters celebrated their progress from this semi-final.
Many Brazilians supporters are hoping to get Kaizer Chiefs in the final. Amakhosi take on Maritzburg United in the second semi-final on Sunday.
All I will say is it's a deserved red card for Gaston Sirino but Willard Katsande always gets away with them and even tomorrow he will.Just wait and see... #TKO2019 #SSDiski #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/UtA5ki1xzB— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 23, 2019
It seems as if they might sing after the match. 😂😂😂— Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) November 23, 2019
89' Arrows *1-2 Sundowns. #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/tHE95xbZIL
Pitch inspection at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 👀👆#Sundowns #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/R2pGPJKKdm— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 23, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs final would be epic👌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZIYMbK90Tk— Rosina👑 (@khomotsoacc) November 23, 2019
Now they must give us kaizer chiefs so we can 4-0 choke slam them on the #TKO2019 final...#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/MeB4KJki6Q— Highest on the internet 🇿🇦 (@Frvrbadvibes) November 23, 2019
The Rain fc and their admirers are seeing flames in the #tko2019. Sundowns is in the final waiting for anyone who's got game without Benefits. pic.twitter.com/ruPfUsjeSm— Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) November 23, 2019
#TKO2019 GOAL!!— lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) November 23, 2019
Stressed Gaston Sirino extends the lead for Sundowns!😭🔥
We at Mamelodi Sundowns FC never claimed David Notoane as our legend but he's currently part and parcel of the @Masandawana structures which means he'll be celebrated as our own just like we're doing to Percy Tau. 💛 👆 #LetThatSink 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VQvg4z8P1k— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 23, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns fans drafting tweets that #TKO2019 is a small fish.😂 pic.twitter.com/Stg23PRIaW— Driver of Relationships (@BlaqDawg_11) November 23, 2019
Chiefs want to win the #TKO2019, Sundowns want to play against Chiefs in the final. 😂😂— Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) November 23, 2019
It's bigger than football. #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/BAr8Jo3dL0
Full time score: Golden Arrows 4 - 1 Mamelodi Sundowns #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/llghnOL4fb— Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) November 23, 2019
Next stop is the #TKO2019Final... pic.twitter.com/lo7OKL6KM4— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 23, 2019
Dumi Dumi 🔥🔥🔥🔥. I’ve never seen Dumisani not smiling. Another charismatic character in the Sundowns camp. I remember last season at Wits he sat with the fans and played one of the drums for 90 mins. Happy Birthday Dumi 🎊🎉 https://t.co/cPmtenDByA— rangwane. (@NeoMolefe_SA) November 22, 2019
Sundowns have qualified for Tokyo pic.twitter.com/sOFIeQLwD5— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) November 22, 2019
Our U/23’s will be looking to book a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they face Ghana tonight!👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 22, 2019
Lets wish them and Coach David Notoane good luck for tonights game!🇿🇦#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/taPjlOWNGQ
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣K UP! 🙌— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 21, 2019
Thanks for the support Masandawana! The sky is the limit! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/HAknAHrwOC
Sirino will get a red card today #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/7e1EOJgzJc— L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) November 23, 2019
#TKO2019 Sirino is a very aggressive player.. you can defend him all you want but if we're being real.. oa tella! Uyadelela!— lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) November 23, 2019
Here's the reason why Sirino didn't score the 3rd goal. pic.twitter.com/J8BEWNZ8V1— Cirha Ncibane (@mfengu_maru) November 23, 2019
That was unnecessary from Sirino. Red card.— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 23, 2019
Gaston 'Stress' Sirino— #Warthog (@Kolobe05) November 23, 2019
He is stressing the whole of soweto fanbase#TKO2019 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/9Mzh9UsZy3
The DC must deal with Sirino sikhathele.....— BEAR CAT (@SolomziGwayi) November 23, 2019