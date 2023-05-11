Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Tshepo Bulu has backed the club's head coach Arthur Zwane and urged the Soweto giants to sign new players.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Zwane has come under heavy criticism following Amakhosi's elimination from the Nedbank Cup following a defeat to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates last weekend.

Chiefs are now set to enter their ninth year without winning a major trophy and this has angered the club's supporters, who have called for Zwane's dismissal.

Bulu gave an example of Pitso Mosimane, who endured a poor start at Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2012-13 season, when some fans urged the Tshwane giants to fire him.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "In my view, Arthur is still building the team. Things will come together if he is given a chance," Bulu told Isolezwe.

"I know that the fans cannot be patient. Pitso built Sundowns under the same situation, the fans were saying that he should be fired.

"Arthur is in a difficult position. It is not easy. Coaching Chiefs comes with a lot of pressure," the former SuperSport United player continued.

"I think he has to bring in new players, he needs two centre-backs, one who player who plays in the middle of the park, and two strikers.

"It will then depend on the way he wants the team to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' management is expected to keep their faith in Zwane, who is in his first coaching job on the PSL.

The Soweto-born tactician has guided Amakhosi to the semi-finals of both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Nicknamed 10111, Zwane is hoping to guide the Glamour Boys to a top-three finish in the PSL.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ZWANE?: 10111 will be determined to guide Chiefs to a win over SuperSport when the two teams meet at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi will be looking to complete a league double over Matsatsantsa, having claimed a 2-1 win over the Tshwane side in the first round league last October.