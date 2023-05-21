Wydad Casablanca coach Sven Vandenbroeck has faulted Mamelodi Sundowns for not offering the team continued support at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Downs were eliminated from Caf CL by Wydad

North Africans to play Tau's Al Ahly in the final

Vandenbroeck faults the supporters

WHAT HAPPENED: After a goalless draw in the first meeting in North Africa, Wydad Casablanca held Sundowns to a 2-2 draw in South Africa on Saturday to set up a Caf Champions League final with Al Ahly - thanks to the away goals rule.

However, Vandenbroeck has partly blamed the Masandawana fans for the painful exit from the elite continental club competition despite coming into the match as favourites.

The ex-Simba SC coach suggests it would have been different if the home fans if they continued cheering on the team after getting their opener.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes I think it’s culture, maybe because football in Northern countries, it’s the number one sport. Here I think there are other sports that are a little bit bigger than football," Vandenbroeck told the media.

"And then you see ‘ah we’re 1-0 up, we have what we want’, so [they] go quiet, I think it’s a massive difference [in fan bases].

"I think it’s culture maybe a little bit, but I can’t talk about it too much because our fans are great and they have to stay great.

"There will be 60,000 or 70,000 in Casablanca for the second leg in the final to support us."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician has further explained the tactics employed which frustrated the home team.

"First half we wanted to save energy with a low block and come out and surprise them at the beginning of the second half. I think my players did very well and I think in the end it’s experience that makes the difference," Vandenbroeck added.

"Maybe Sundowns in the game over the two legs were better than us, but our experience and especially mentality made the difference in the end."

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns will have to wait longer to get their second Caf Champions League title after getting their maiden one in 2016.

Prior to the 2022/23 edition, the Brazilians had fallen in the quarter-finals in the previous two seasons.

The North Africans will have an opportunity to defend their title against Percy Tau's Red Devils who eliminated Esperance in the semi-final.

The Red Castle won 2-0 last season against the same opponents to secure the continental trophy.

WHAT NEXT: Wydad and Al Ahly will now start preparations for the two-legged final to determine who will have the last laugh.