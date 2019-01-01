Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns fans debate rival fans on the legacy of Percy Tau

Comments()
Backpagepix
The Brazilians won a PSL football match on Wednesday night, taking them closer to the top of the PSL table

Even though Mamelodi Sundowns picked up an impressive 2-1 victory away to Black Leopards, most of the talk on social media was not about the result.

Yes, Masandawana have a great opportunity to overtake Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table, if they win their games in hand.

However most of the attention continued to be about the fact that Percy Tau was a Sundowns player. For this reason Sundowns fans are proud of their unbeaten start to the season, their Caf Champions League progress to the group stage and Tau's performance in Uefa's Champions League.

Editors' Picks

Rival fans from the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs want to point out Sundowns are not playing in Europe. They want Brazilians fans to stop reminding them all the time that Tau played for them.

On the other hand Sundowns fans feel they should be able to celebrate Tau as "theirs'' forever, which is standard practice in the media for any former player.

You can follow all the reaction and debate from social media below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close