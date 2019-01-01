Mamelodi Sundowns fans debate rival fans on the legacy of Percy Tau

The Brazilians won a PSL football match on Wednesday night, taking them closer to the top of the PSL table

Even though picked up an impressive 2-1 victory away to Black , most of the talk on social media was not about the result.

Yes, Masandawana have a great opportunity to overtake at the top of the table, if they win their games in hand.

However most of the attention continued to be about the fact that Percy Tau was a Sundowns player. For this reason Sundowns fans are proud of their unbeaten start to the season, their Caf progress to the group stage and Tau's performance in Uefa's Champions League.

Rival fans from the likes of and Kaizer Chiefs want to point out Sundowns are not playing in Europe. They want Brazilians fans to stop reminding them all the time that Tau played for them.

On the other hand Sundowns fans feel they should be able to celebrate Tau as "theirs'' forever, which is standard practice in the media for any former player.

They Maintained their Unbeaten Run



Leopards 1 - 2 Sundowns pic.twitter.com/fs6XDYWOYi — Lady D Iron Lady #22 (@LadyD_IronLady) October 2, 2019

Our win against leopards must be dedicated to this young lion for making the yellow nation proud last night.



NB: Bafana bafana is the reason this lion is not playing in EPL and sundowns is the main reason he is playing in Europe. I hope you understand hater. pic.twitter.com/POXBzUKM4j — Unbelievable hey 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) October 2, 2019

These Sundowns fans act like Percy is representing their team in Europe #PercyTau pic.twitter.com/KFGAatkeUL — Meshack Moloto (@meshymoloto) October 1, 2019

From Sundowns Development to CAF Champions league winner and CWC first goal for Sundowns. Allow us to celebrate him not on your terms.

How is Lorch ? https://t.co/2WMzG3BDWx — Teko Mokaiwa (@TMokaiwa) October 2, 2019

Am a proud Sundowns Supporter.... 🔥❤️👆😭👆🔥 keep growing 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Obi1FiGSBx — Lwandiso Luthango (@Trevor_Not_Noah) October 2, 2019

Man this Percy Tau thing has touched me. To think the man was playing in the NFD not too long ago and then he provides a #uefachampionsleague assist at the Bernabéu with a move that we saw time & again in the & CAFCL for The Brazilians. Thank you Sundowns for giving us Tau! pic.twitter.com/dp9ih9ihCI — Mosibodi Whitehead (@MosiWhitehead) October 2, 2019

Because this bias South African media won't say it I will say it : 'Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star enjoyed a memorable UEFA Champions League debut after helping claim a point against Spanish giants at the Santiago Bernabeu'. pic.twitter.com/4GWIZ4nNhq — Sipho Maphumulo (@SiphoMaphumulo5) October 1, 2019

Sundowns gaining Momentum you hate to see it..! We might actually surpass last Season unbeaten run..🔥 — Smolo🍫🍭 (@JustKb_elo) October 3, 2019

And, to think that we are not allowed as Sundowns fans to do same to Percy Tau is astonishing. https://t.co/KMj5esw0IT — Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) October 2, 2019

Sundowns is going to defend the league with ease.



You are schizophrenic if you think that Mazinyo can compete for PSL against Pitso. — Black is Gold, It's Beautiful Ngwana wa Pa le Mma (@BlackisGoldz) October 2, 2019

Pitso can cry all he wants. Chiefs is gonna get penalty and an offside goal against Sundowns. I want him to cry more 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oF1P7djXWb — Mpho 🤗 (@asiithi) October 3, 2019

😂Mamelodi Sundowns fans trying to make Percy Tau's success about them & Pitso #UCL pic.twitter.com/zPpwwuQv9S — Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) October 1, 2019

Percy Tau is not a Sundowns player

OffsideFC is only at the top cos Sundowns played 5matches pic.twitter.com/DtcT4LOITH — The—Tsongalist🇿🇿🇦🇦 (@Menkhas) October 1, 2019

O'ksalayo Mamelodi Sundowns FC will remove Kaizer Chiefs FC from top of the #AbsaPrem log when the time is right... pic.twitter.com/ZF6KlDlxON — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 1, 2019

We will always be noisy, irritating and annoying eveytime Percy Tau plays.... Almost forgot, we will never mention Tau without mentioning Sundowns...



If awuthandi hambofa 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/CEpM7EFw7k — Lwandiso Luthango (@Trevor_Not_Noah) October 1, 2019

Happy Mamelodi Sundowns Day!

The Only Unbeaten team this PSL Season.

The team with more PSL titles than your favorite teams combined.

Onward and Upwards. We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆💛 #3PointsGang #ForeverYellow #Sundowns #LaDecima pic.twitter.com/ltAatwVTNe — SZN of #LaDécima 💙💛💚 (@ClementRave) October 2, 2019

Kaizer chiefs is number 1 on the log ,Let that sink in

Sundowns you are next on the 27th

Shapa khosi shapaaa

# pic.twitter.com/3sejjBuaop — tsong@pr!nc€🇿🇦 (@Matimumakondo) October 2, 2019

Guys, Percy Tau is the product of Mamelodi Sundowns, and wherever he plays in the world Sundowns will always be mentioned in the same breath as his name. Just like Steven Pienaar and Thulani Serero with Cape Town, Masandawana can claim Percy Tau peacefully... pic.twitter.com/6OkAzwV90V — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 2, 2019