Mamelodi Sundowns fans debate rival fans on the legacy of Percy Tau
Even though Mamelodi Sundowns picked up an impressive 2-1 victory away to Black Leopards, most of the talk on social media was not about the result.
Yes, Masandawana have a great opportunity to overtake Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table, if they win their games in hand.
However most of the attention continued to be about the fact that Percy Tau was a Sundowns player. For this reason Sundowns fans are proud of their unbeaten start to the season, their Caf Champions League progress to the group stage and Tau's performance in Uefa's Champions League.
Rival fans from the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs want to point out Sundowns are not playing in Europe. They want Brazilians fans to stop reminding them all the time that Tau played for them.
On the other hand Sundowns fans feel they should be able to celebrate Tau as "theirs'' forever, which is standard practice in the media for any former player.
You can follow all the reaction and debate from social media below.
October 2, 2019
They Maintained their Unbeaten Run— Lady D Iron Lady #22 (@LadyD_IronLady) October 2, 2019
Leopards 1 - 2 Sundowns pic.twitter.com/fs6XDYWOYi
Our win against leopards must be dedicated to this young lion for making the yellow nation proud last night.— Unbelievable hey 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) October 2, 2019
NB: Bafana bafana is the reason this lion is not playing in EPL and sundowns is the main reason he is playing in Europe. I hope you understand hater. pic.twitter.com/POXBzUKM4j
These Sundowns fans act like Percy is representing their team in Europe #PercyTau pic.twitter.com/KFGAatkeUL— Meshack Moloto (@meshymoloto) October 1, 2019
From Sundowns Development to CAF Champions league winner and CWC first goal for Sundowns. Allow us to celebrate him not on your terms.— Teko Mokaiwa (@TMokaiwa) October 2, 2019
How is Lorch ? https://t.co/2WMzG3BDWx
Am a proud Sundowns Supporter.... 🔥❤️👆😭👆🔥 keep growing 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Obi1FiGSBx— Lwandiso Luthango (@Trevor_Not_Noah) October 2, 2019
Man this Percy Tau thing has touched me. To think the man was playing in the NFD not too long ago and then he provides a #uefachampionsleague assist at the Bernabéu with a move that we saw time & again in the PSL & CAFCL for The Brazilians. Thank you Sundowns for giving us Tau! pic.twitter.com/dp9ih9ihCI— Mosibodi Whitehead (@MosiWhitehead) October 2, 2019
Because this bias South African media won't say it I will say it : 'Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star enjoyed a memorable UEFA Champions League debut after helping Club Brugge claim a point against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu'. pic.twitter.com/4GWIZ4nNhq— Sipho Maphumulo (@SiphoMaphumulo5) October 1, 2019
Sundowns gaining Momentum you hate to see it..! We might actually surpass last Season unbeaten run..🔥— Smolo🍫🍭 (@JustKb_elo) October 3, 2019
And, to think that we are not allowed as Sundowns fans to do same to Percy Tau is astonishing. https://t.co/KMj5esw0IT— Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) October 2, 2019
Sundowns is going to defend the league with ease.— Black is Gold, It's Beautiful Ngwana wa Pa le Mma (@BlackisGoldz) October 2, 2019
You are schizophrenic if you think that Mazinyo can compete for PSL against Pitso.
Pitso can cry all he wants. Chiefs is gonna get penalty and an offside goal against Sundowns. I want him to cry more 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oF1P7djXWb— Mpho 🤗 (@asiithi) October 3, 2019
😂Mamelodi Sundowns fans trying to make Percy Tau's success about them & Pitso #UCL pic.twitter.com/zPpwwuQv9S— Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) October 1, 2019
Percy Tau is not a Sundowns player— Ndisekulento YaMakhosi✌✌ (@LindiswaNyembez) October 1, 2019
OffsideFC is only at the top cos Sundowns played 5matches pic.twitter.com/DtcT4LOITH— The—Tsongalist🇿🇿🇦🇦 (@Menkhas) October 1, 2019
O'ksalayo Mamelodi Sundowns FC will remove Kaizer Chiefs FC from top of the #AbsaPrem log when the time is right... pic.twitter.com/ZF6KlDlxON— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 1, 2019
We will always be noisy, irritating and annoying eveytime Percy Tau plays.... Almost forgot, we will never mention Tau without mentioning Sundowns...— Lwandiso Luthango (@Trevor_Not_Noah) October 1, 2019
If awuthandi hambofa 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/CEpM7EFw7k
Happy Mamelodi Sundowns Day!— SZN of #LaDécima 💙💛💚 (@ClementRave) October 2, 2019
The Only Unbeaten team this PSL Season.
The team with more PSL titles than your favorite teams combined.
Onward and Upwards. We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆💛 #3PointsGang #ForeverYellow #Sundowns #LaDecima pic.twitter.com/ltAatwVTNe
Kaizer chiefs is number 1 on the log ,Let that sink in— tsong@pr!nc€🇿🇦 (@Matimumakondo) October 2, 2019
Sundowns you are next on the 27th
Shapa khosi shapaaa
# pic.twitter.com/3sejjBuaop
Guys, Percy Tau is the product of Mamelodi Sundowns, and wherever he plays in the world Sundowns will always be mentioned in the same breath as his name. Just like Steven Pienaar and Thulani Serero with Ajax Cape Town, Masandawana can claim Percy Tau peacefully... pic.twitter.com/6OkAzwV90V— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 2, 2019
Sundowns fans were supporting their club when Percy Tau was leaving in bushes telling us that he must respect the contract and come back to training.— Alian Technocrat (@MuziBucs) October 1, 2019
Today we must look at them writing emotional tweets about Percy?
Tsek!