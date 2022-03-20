Mamelodi Sundowns fans bash referee Gassama in Caf Champions League win over Al Hilal Omdurman

The Mamelodi Sundowns supporters were not impressed with referee Bakary Gassama despite their 4-2 Caf Champions League Group A win away to Al Hilal Omdurman.

The Brazilians had to play more than 80 minutes with 10 men after Kenya international Brian Mandela was sent off when he was adjudged to have denied Eid Mugadam a clear goalscoring opportunity on the edge of the Masandawana box.

The PSL champions were already leading by a solitary goal scored by Peter Shalulile. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Brazilians got their second through Teboho Mokena but the hosts pulled one back courtesy of Yazir Mosamil.

Thapelo Morena scored a brace to make it 4-1 but the hosts got their second late into the math when Osman Mokhtar scored from a rebound to reduce the deficit.

Fans have now taken to their social media accounts to express their disappointment with the officiating, which they feel was substandard.

I used to like this referee, Mr Bakary Gasasama is a nonsense of a referee 🙄.... Maybe he always wanted Mamelodi Sundowns to concede more than one goal!#TotalEnergiesCAFCL #Sundowns #AlHilal pic.twitter.com/Z7Zmj36Wrr — Charles Mpoka 🐘 (@Prof_Charles1) March 19, 2022

The referee Gassama was referring nonsense today, the officiating in Africa is a serious pandemic in soccer #Sundowns #CAFCL #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #TotalCAFCL — Manqoba Ntuli (@NtuliManqoba) March 19, 2022

@CAF_Online should really start to do something with these referees who seriously underperform , it was clear today that Gassama was too biased towards Al Hilal, it surely killed him that Al Hilal was just poor #CAFCL #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #TotalCAFCL #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/at7sUbyUIS — Manqoba Ntuli (@NtuliManqoba) March 19, 2022

why #Sundowns always the victim of the referees? #CAFCL — nghamula B mdunwazi (@NghamulaB) March 19, 2022

The Only way to Stop #Sundowns is via the Referees 🤞💯 otherwise you'd catch serious Hands from this Team



The Referee tried but Sundowns was too much to handle — Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) March 19, 2022

Rampant. Some dodgy calls from the officials but the boys weren't deterred. Very happy with this result. We have to win it this year. #KaBoYellow #Sundowns #TotalCAFCL https://t.co/NcYnMee6RZ — Romeo (@Tamutsi) March 19, 2022

Even the ref was against us they couldn't do sh***t Well done boys!!!👆👆👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💛💙💛💙💛💚💛💚 #SUNDOWNS.🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#TotalEnergiesCAFCL — Sive Star ☆ RSA.🇿🇦 (@SiveNdika) March 19, 2022

Nonsense officiating and Maboe also broke a leg in front of him and no red card was given. Given dem dubious penalty in the last minute. pic.twitter.com/5qoh7gFfe4 — Xman (@Xman20141764) March 19, 2022

That was one of the worst referee performances ive seen in my life....think that guy has something against South Africa #Sundowns — Moeti GS. (@gontsemoeti97) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, some of the fans believe this team can go all the way and win the Champions League title while others could not hide their joy to see Masandawana performing well on the continent.

Mara this year, we are winning the CAF champions league. We are on fire, no team can stop us. 🔥🔥 #Sundowns — Tshedza (@cheza_prop) March 19, 2022

#Sundowns doesn't care if you from south east west or north africa...they dominate everything everywhere.👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽 — Don🇿🇦 (@DonThoni_) March 19, 2022

@Masandawana is CURRENTLY THE BEST TEAM IN AFRICA!#Sundowns — Que Kiid (@QueKiid1) March 19, 2022

Do we still have people who u underestimate #Sundowns 😂😂😂 — Malumecharles (@lubisicharlie) March 19, 2022

What do you think, was Saturday a bad day in the office for Gassama? What about Sundowns' chances to win the Champion League for a second time. Share your comments with us below.