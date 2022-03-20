Mamelodi Sundowns fans bash referee Gassama in Caf Champions League win over Al Hilal Omdurman
The Mamelodi Sundowns supporters were not impressed with referee Bakary Gassama despite their 4-2 Caf Champions League Group A win away to Al Hilal Omdurman.
The Brazilians had to play more than 80 minutes with 10 men after Kenya international Brian Mandela was sent off when he was adjudged to have denied Eid Mugadam a clear goalscoring opportunity on the edge of the Masandawana box.
The PSL champions were already leading by a solitary goal scored by Peter Shalulile. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Brazilians got their second through Teboho Mokena but the hosts pulled one back courtesy of Yazir Mosamil.
Thapelo Morena scored a brace to make it 4-1 but the hosts got their second late into the math when Osman Mokhtar scored from a rebound to reduce the deficit.
Fans have now taken to their social media accounts to express their disappointment with the officiating, which they feel was substandard.
Meanwhile, some of the fans believe this team can go all the way and win the Champions League title while others could not hide their joy to see Masandawana performing well on the continent.
What do you think, was Saturday a bad day in the office for Gassama? What about Sundowns' chances to win the Champion League for a second time. Share your comments with us below.