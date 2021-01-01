Mamelodi Sundowns’ faith in Coetzee over Jali and Domingo questioned

The Brazilians’ tacticians continued with their policy of rotation when they claimed victory in the Western Cape

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has questioned the Mamelodi Sundowns coaches’ decision to play Rivaldo Coetzee and bench Andile Jali as well as Haashim Domingo in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League 2-1 win over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium.

The Brazilians had to come from behind to grind out a win through Peter Shalulile’s injury-time goal after Gaston Sirino had cancelled out Stanley Dimbga’s opener for the hosts.

The match came three days after Jali produced a splendid show in the 4-0 Nedbank Cup Last-16 win over Polokwane City last Wednesday with Domingo being crowned Man of the Match.

But the two found themselves on the bench on Saturday while Coetzee got the nod for his 10th league match of the season.

“It was a fortunate win for Sundowns. The way their coaches approached the game was very disappointing,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“They don’t have to do that. They are coaching human beings and not some iron. If you are going to take Andile Jali and Haashim Domingo who won Man of the Match [against Polokwane City] and put him on the bench, it will demoralise him.

"When other players win Man of the Match you will continue playing them.

“First, he is fighting to be in the starting line-up. Last week he started and did very well and won Man of the Match, but today he was on the bench, it kills him. Today you bring in Rivaldo Coetzee who didn’t play last week. I don't understand that.

“Andile Jali was outstanding and you put him on the bench. I don’t know if it’s because of his achievements killing him. The boy has been in the game for a while, played for Orlando Pirates and did well and then came to Sundowns and grabbed his chance. I don’t understand.

“Individual brilliance won the game; Shalulile and also Sirino. I don’t understand the substitution of Sirino.”

Sirino was taken off for Kermit Erasmus seven minutes after he grabbed the equaliser for Sundowns.

Saturday’s match also saw the return of forward Mauricio Affonso from a long-term injury as he played his first game since February 2020.