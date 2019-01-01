Mamelodi Sundowns extend winger Anthony Laffor’s contract

The Masandawana winger has decided to extend his stay with the reigning PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that winger Anthony Laffor has extended his contract with the club.

The Liberian attacker's future has been a subject of speculation in recent times as his contract was set to expire at the end of the current season, but he has penned a new deal with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions.

Laffor’s contract extension comes ahead of their third Group B match of the Caf Champions League as they welcome Ivory Coast's Asec Mimosas on Friday night.

However, the Brazilians did not confirm the length of the winger’s new contract deal.

Moreover, Goal made attempts to reach Sundowns communications manager Thulani Thuswa, but his mobile phone was not answered.

The lanky attacker has been linked with Sundowns' PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the past, but he stayed with the Tshwane giants.

Laffor is one of the most experienced players at Sundowns having joined the club in 2012 from neighbours, SuperSport United.