Ex-Kazer Chiefs midfielder Maluleka 'knows exactly what he is getting himself into' at Mamelodi Sundowns

The 31-year-old former Amakhosi star arrives at Chloorkop where he will face equally seasoned campaigners in the Brazilians midfield

Former defender David Kannemeyer has described George Maluleka as “a very clever player” who did not blindly join without expecting stiff competition at his new club.

Maluleka recently dumped current Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders Chiefs to sign a three-year deal with Sundowns who are also pressing Amakhosi for the league title.

At Downs, Maluleka will be met with a midfield decorated by equally experienced campaigners like captain Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Tiyani Mabunda and Oupa Manyisa, as well as Lucky Mohomi and Sammy Seabi.

More teams

However, Kannemeyer who also dumped Chiefs for Sundowns during his playing career has high regard for Maluleka whom he played with at SuperSport United.

“George has done his homework, he knows exactly what he is getting himself into and he is up to the challenge and I think he has got loads of talent,” Kannemeyer told Phakaaathi.

“A lot of players go to Sundowns and they don’t feature but I think George will feature. He is a very competitive player, he is a good professional and I don’t think there is a reason for him not to play.

“He is a very clever player. He is at his peak and he knows why he is going there and it is probably because he wants to get the Caf medal.”

Although Maluleka is now 31 years old, Kannemeyer is convinced that the player is talented enough to be playing in Europe at the moment.

The ex- international defender feels that some PSL players lack the ambition to move to Europe because of good salaries locally.

“I played with him [Maluleka] at SuperSport and he was still a young man and I could see that he would go places,” said Kannemeyer.

“George should actually be playing in Europe but players don’t want to go abroad anymore because they get big salaries here… but Sundowns is like a European team."

Article continues below

Despite Maluleka failing to secure a move to Europe so far in his professional career, Kannemeyer feels that joining Sundowns is not a train smash.

“A move is always good and I think George has done his bit with Chiefs … he has won trophies with Chiefs and I don’t think there are any hard feelings because these things happen all over the world,” continued Kannemeyer.

“Of course, it is different in South Africa when you move from Chiefs to Sundowns, people will start talking.”