Mamelodi Sundowns' Erasmus keen to translate club form to Bafana Bafana

The Brazilians’ new acquisition scored 13 PSL goals last season which was one of his career best campaigns

national team forward Kermit Erasmus says he wants to carry last season’s form with into Bafana Bafana and “contribute positively” to coach Molefi Ntseki’s side.

Bafana Bafana are set to take on Namibia on Thursday, before playing Zambia on Sunday in international friendly matches both to be staged at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Erasmus was one of the outstanding Premier Soccer League players last season, scoring 13 goals and making two assists for Cape Town City, as he came three goals short of joint top-scorers Peter Shalulile and Frank Mhango of .

That form saw the former Pirates forward attracting the interest of , whom he signed for last weekend, and the player is now eager to maintain that momentum in the national team.

“It is exciting to be back, seeing that we have a challenge with the coronavirus, and I am looking forward to the matches that are coming,” said Erasmus as per Far Post.

“Hopefully I can continue doing that for the national team [scoring goals], that can rub off from the club to the national team and hopefully I can contribute positively so I am excited to be part of the national team again after such a long time.”

Ntseki continues to show confidence in Erasmus, who was part of South Africa’s last international match, a 2021 qualifier 1-0 win over Sudan in November 2019.

The national team coach has already stated that he wants Erasmus to be a key member of his squad as South Africa prepare for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is also excited to be back in action with the national side as he emphasised that the Namibia and Zambia friendlies should be result-oriented.

Hlatshwayo is eager for positive results to set the tone for next month’s back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe.

“We are looking forward to getting the results and we know how important they are, we have faced both teams before and we know what kind of national teams they are and it is important for us to get positive results as we are preparing for Sao Tome and Príncipe back-to-back,” Hlatshwayo said.

Hlatshwayo is seeking to captain South Africa to a second-successive Afcon tournament and his side is placed second in Group C led by , while Sudan are third and Sao Tome anchor the standings.