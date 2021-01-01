Mamelodi Sundowns' Erasmus downplays combination with Zwane and Shalulile

If the Downs front trio is fielded they could prove to be a handful for the Buccaneers and emerge as the Brazilians’ trump card in this big fixture

forward Kermit Erasmus has underlined that Saturday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against at Loftus Versfeld “is all about the team” and not just his attacking partnership with Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

The three have managed 13 of Sundowns' 16 goals in eight league matches so far this season and Erasmus says selflessness has been key in building their feared partnership.

While Erasmus and Zwane have been doubtful for this match, there have been, however, chances that the they could play to complete an attacking combination that has been terrorising PSL defences.

“We complement each other on the field of play and we always try to find space and look for one another and not be selfish in front of the goals,” Erasmus told the Sundowns website.

“We know it is all about the team, it’s the team before the individual. If the team wins we are happy and we have shown no selfishness amongst each other and it has been good for the team and us.”

Zwane headlines this combination with seven goals and an assist, Shalulile has chipped in with four strikes and two assists while Erasmus has contributed two goals and three direct goal feeds.

The Buccaneers’ defenders could be in for a torrid afternoon if the three are fielded and continue with their fine form.

But Erasmus says that it will not be an easy game as he comes up against his former team Pirates in this big fixture that opens 2021.

“Pirates are a very attacking and ball-playing team, they use their width properly,” said Erasmus.

“It will be a difficult game but if we stick to the plan we are working on anything can happen and we have been creating chances and we just need to convert them. It will be an entertaining game for the people to watch.”

Log leaders Sundowns are five points better off than fifth-placed Pirates who, however, have a game in hand.

A win for the Soweto giants will fire them up to just two points of the league leaders.