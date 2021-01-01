'We hope to continue this way' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Erasmus delighted with CR Belouizdad win

The 30-year-old player was pleased to see the Brazilians take their chances against the White and Reds

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus believes the team is going in the right direction after they secured an emphatic win over CR Belouizdad on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians recorded their second win in Caf Champions League Group B when they thumped Belouizdad 5-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar el Salaam, Tanzania.

Erasmus acknowledged that they were not at their best in the first-half as Belouizdad were able to equalize despite being numerically disadvantaged after Chouaib Keddad was sent off just two minutes into the game.

"Travelling has been good, we came here to do a job and that's to get to collect the three points and we managed to win convincingly," Erasmus told the club's social media platform.

"It was a good game for us, but in the first-half were not at our best. [In the] second-half, we were better, we increased the intensity with an extra man."

Erasmus was introduced in the 67th minute and he managed to provide an assist for the fourth goal before he put his name on the scoresheet when he netted in the 89th minute.

The Bafana Bafana international was pleased to see his side create chances and convert them against the reigning Algerian champions.

"So, we finished the chances that we created and that is the most important thing beyond the victory. We played well, from the defence to the midfield to the attack," he continued.

"We created enough chances for us to score and you can see the scoreline of 5-1. We lost a bit of concentration in the first-half and we conceded a goal."

The victory over Belouizdad extended Masandawana's unbeaten run to 21 matches across all competitions and it was also their sixth consecutive victory.

Erasmus is looking forward to their next game which is away to DR Congolese champions Tout Puissant Mazembe in their third Group B match on March 6.

"I am happy that we won," Erasmus, who now netted six goals for Sundowns thus far this season, added.

"It is an important win for us. We go back home and have a little bit of a rest and go away to Congo. So, it is a good step in the right direction, we hope to continue this way."