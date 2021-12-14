Mamelodi Sundowns equal Kaizer Chiefs’ record

Mamelodi Sundowns equalled Kaizer Chiefs' record of the quickest team in the PSL to reach 40 points, following their 2-1 win over Baroka FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.

With the three-point haul, the Pretoria side opened up a 15-point gap over Kaizer Chiefs in second spot.

At the same time, Sundowns managed to equal Amakhosi's record of being the quickest team in the PSL to reach 40 points, as noted by stats guru, Opta Jabu.

40 - Sundowns have now reached 40 points in 16 #DSTVPrem games, the joint-quickest a PSL top-flight side has reached this milestone in a single campaign (Chiefs 2014/15 also 16 games). Momentum. pic.twitter.com/5jCaZb4aUz — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) December 14, 2021

From 16 games, that means Sundowns, like Chiefs did in 2014/15, have dropped just eight points out of a possible 48.

The 2014/15 season was the last time the Glamour Boys won the league title, or indeed any silverware. They finished the campaign on 69 points, 12 above second-placed Sundowns.

That was under current coach Stuart Baxter, who left the club despite winning the league. Following spells in charge for Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas and Gavin Hunt, Baxter returned just before the end of last season.

Sundowns are currently chasing a fifth consecutive league title and what would be a 12th overall title in the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the next most successful clubs in terms of league titles since the PSL’s formation in 1996, with four each.

Unbeaten this season in the league, Mamelodi Sundowns would become the first ever team in the PSL to go through an entire campaign without losing, if they can see out the next 14 matches.

An outstanding defence has been one of the reasons the Brazilians have been so dominant this season – they did not concede a single goal in their opening 10 matches. Having not conceded in the final three games of the previous season, Masandawana had effectively not allowed in a goal in 13 league outings.

The Tshwane club have already lifted silverware this season – they claimed the MTN8 trophy after beating Cape Town City on penalties.

Next up for Downs in the league are Orlando Pirates, in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash at Loftus on Friday night.