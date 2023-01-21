Mamelodi Sundowns edge Kaizer Chiefs to secure PSL record-breaking win in Gauteng Derby clash

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a record-breaking win against Kaizer Chiefs as they emerged as 1-0 winners in Saturday's PSL encounter.

Maema's first-half goal earned Sundowns the victory

Masandawana set a new record for most wins in a row

Amakhosi are now 22 points behind Masandawana on PSL log

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians completed a league double over Amakhosi in a game played at FNB Stadium having hammered the Soweto giants 4-0 in the first round clash last August in Tshwane.

Sundowns started the match brightly - dominating possession and creating chances. The only goal of the match was scored by Neo Maema in the 20th minute after being set-up by Peter Shalulile.

Chiefs looked to press the visitors and force the PSL champions into making mistakes in their own-half. However, the likes of Keagan Dolly and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana failed to take their chances in front of goal.

Ultimately, the match ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Sundowns who completed a league double over their Gauteng rivals for the first time in the PSL era.

Furthermore, Masandawana became the first team to win 12 matches in a row in the history of the PSL.

ALL EYES ON: Neo Maema who got the nod ahead of Gaston Sirino ahead of this big match.

The two-footed player rewarded the faith coach Rhulani Mokwena placed in him by producing an eye-catching performance.

Maema dazzled as he linked the midfield with the attack and he netted his fifth goal of the season with his weaker right foot to earn Sundowns a historic victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a 17-point lead at the top of the PSL standings, but second-placed Richards Bay have a game in hand.

While Chiefs remained fifth on the standings - three points behind third-placed SuperSport United and 22 points behind Sundowns.

Amakhosi's ambitions of challenging for the league championship are slowly fading away at the moment having now lost three matches in a row.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE TWO GAUTENG CLUBS? Chiefs will now go toe to toe with Royal AM on January 29 at FNB Stadium. Amakhosi will be looking to record their first-ever win over Royal AM having lost to the KwaZulu-Natal side in the first round clash last August.

While Sundowns are set to travel to Mbombela Stadium where they scheduled to face TS Galaxy on Tuesday. Masandawana will be in a vengeful mood as Galaxy were the first team to defeat the Tshwane giants this season.