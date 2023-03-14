Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to sixth successive PSL title with dominant Royal AM win

Mamelodi Sundowns edged closer to clinching the PSL title after thumping Royal AM 5-1 in Tuesday's PSL clash.

Shalulile grabbed a brace as Downs run riot

Lantshane netted Royal's consolation goal

Mokwena's side will now take on Al Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana bounced back to winning ways in the local top-flight in style in a match played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Cassius Mailula beat goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo from close range to hand Sundowns the lead.

The goal rattled the Royal defence and the visitors netted an own-goal through former Sundowns star Ricardo Nascimento who doubled the hosts' lead with a hard and low back pass in the 27th minute.

Sundowns were leading 3-0 at half-time with Peter Shalulile scoring three minutes before the break after he was afforded time and space to shoot by the Thwihli Thwahla defenders.

Shalulile continued his scoring form six minutes into the second-half when he netted from close range scored after Thwihli Thwahla had failed to clear their lines.

Royal did pull one back in the 68th minute when substitute Lantshane Phalane scored with a wonderful long-range strike which beat keeper Ronwen Williams hands down.

However, Mothobi Mvala sealed Sundowns' 5-1 win when he netted with 16 minutes left - heading home Aubrey Modiba's top-notch free-kick.

South Africa under-17 star Siyabonga Mabena came on for his professional debut in the 77th minute and the 16-year-old striker set play for Amajimbos at the 2023 U17 Afcon finals in Algeria in May.

ALL EYE ON: Shalulile who maintained his impressive scoring form.

The free-scoring striker has now scored 12 goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions.

Shalulile is also the PSL's outright top scorer after taking his tally to 11 goals for this term with seven matches left.

The Namibian star has won three Golden Boot awards in South African football including two PSL accolades.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns return to winning ways in the PSL having drawn 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC on March 5 and they are now undefeated in their last 17 league matches.

The Brazilians opened a 20-point lead at the top of the league standings, but second-placed SuperSport United have a game in hand.

Sundowns now need just five points from their last seven matches to clinch their sixth consecutive league title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now take on Al Hilal Omdurman in the Caf Champions League Group B match in Sudan on Saturday.

Sundowns are undefeated in their last six matches against Sudanese giants - winning five games and drawing one.