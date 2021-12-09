Mamelodi Sundowns duo Mngqithi and Mokwena claim PSL monthly awards

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have won the PSL Coach of the Month for October/November, the second month in a row the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches have claimed the monthly prize.



The duo beat Macdonald Makhubedu of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter to the award, after the Brazilians won five of their seven fixtures, going unbeaten in the period.



During the October/November period, they beat Swallows FC, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United.



They were only held twice, scoring 13 goals in the process and only conceding twice.



The judging panel consisting of commentators, analysts and journalists were full of praise about how the duo have remained consistent in keeping the structure and style of play in the team.



They were also impressed by their squad rotation and how well they’ve made it easy for new players such as Neo Maema and Grant Kekana to fit in and help in producing results.



Kaizer Chiefs new signing Keagan Dolly marked his return to South African top-flight football by claiming the PSL Player of the Month for October/November.



The Bafana Bafana winger was selected by a combination of votes from the panel of experts, which saw him beat Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile and Sekhukhune’s Toaster Nsabata to the award.



In the period, he scored five goals and provided three assists. Dolly completed a clean sweep when he also walked away with the PSL Goal of the Month prize for his strike against Chippa United.



The Goal of the month category is voted by football fans on the PSL website.